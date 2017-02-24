Demi Lovato takes a DNA Test

Lol well to be fair it does say trace amounts so idt she could've named a specify country or region anyway. Reply

lmao do these people know how these DNA tests work??? It pains me to defend her, but she couldn't be more specific; usually they've vague as fuck (unless you pay more, and then they're only somewhat less vague as fuck. It's not an exact science [yet]).

wow 1% get yr reparations, gurl. 🙄🙄🙄





It's on my to read list but idk when I'll get to it. Has anyone read: https://www.upress.umn.edu/book-divisio n/books/native-american-dna It's on my to read list but idk when I'll get to it.

I'd like to take a DNA one day just out of curiosity tbh.

i took this same test and it was fun

This is cool! I've always wanted to do this



My anthropology teacher was all into this stuff and did this for her dad for his birthday only to find out that he was illegitimate, it was a wild story

damn





I know! She did tests only to find out his mom had an affair with either her husband's brother or best friend. I can't remember which it was but we all like

I've noticed some of those tests that are more involved come with a "you may learn things you weren't expecting so be careful" warning.

damnnn

I kind of want to do this but it's so pricey.

My parents being from Vietnam, I imagine a DNA test would be a waste of money. I doubt my ancestry is too varied.

+1 all those ancestry websites too, like my name ain't john smith, you're prob not gonna find my ancestors

yeah i did it because my mom is adopted and turns out she's like...100% british/irish. and i already knew my dad is 50% Scandinavian 50% german (as in his parents were both 1st generation immigrants) so i have the most basic/boring results ever. 100% northern european. whoop-de-doo.

My parents and I are full-blood Chinese. lol gonna be 100% Chinese yay

I want to do this but I really question the accuracy.

i've been wanting to do one of these forever (bc i want to know if i really have spanish or chinese ancestry) but i don't want these companies to use my dna for nefarious purposes~ in the near future tbh

"A warning about the accuracy of the tests was made by the Sense About Science campaign group, which said "such histories are either so general as to be personally meaningless or they are just speculation from thin evidence."



The warning was backed by a number of leading genetics experts. Steve Jones, Emeritus Professor of Human Genetics at UCL said: "On a long trudge through history – two parents, four great-grandparents, and so on – very soon everyone runs out of ancestors and has to share them.

"As a result, almost every Briton is a descendant of Viking hordes, Roman legions, African migrants, Indian Brahmins, or anyone else they fancy."



His colleague Prof Mark Thomas said: "These claims are usually planted by the companies that provide these so-called tests and are not backed up by published scientific research. This is business, and the business is genetic astrology."



Which sucks if so tbqh because I want to do some random DNA test and ~discover~ myself beyond knowing the obvious just from parents and grandparents (Chinese, Danish, British, Irish).

Out of pure interest and curiosity, I just googled about DNA ancestry tests, and found the following on the Telegraph: Which sucks if so tbqh because I want to do some random DNA test and ~discover~ myself beyond knowing the obvious just from parents and grandparents (Chinese, Danish, British, Irish). Reply

Ofc. Better to look into your family tree? No?

Well yes, and obvs knowing my grandparents were Danish and Chinese and British helps, but beyond that is interesting, and I guess plenty of people may not know their backgrounds as far as bio grandparents even, and defs not beyond.



I wish these tests WERE scientifically reliable, as the drive to know heritage is real! My mum spends half her life now she's retired on doing genealogy and family tree stuff.

if you're lucky enough to come from a place that actually keeps records. :(

I'd like to, but they're all so expensive.

~~~~~~we're all african~~

so she white

if i did this it would be boring. im 100% European. I don't really see the point of doing this sort of thing if you don't have a more mixed or unknown background. I wouldn't give my DNA to a random company either.

The whole point of these stupid tests is to find out that you're 1% Australian or something and then pretend like that matters to you, I doubt the test would say you were 100% European

yeah i know but it wouldn't be more than 10% of anything else so it seems a waste of money to me anyway.

