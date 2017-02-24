Lady Gaga to launch 'The Love Project' during Oscars
Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation have teamed up with director Brett Ratner and Revlon for "The Love Project," a campaign aiming to inspire more love, acceptance and caring in the world. The campaign's television commercial, also featuring Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres, will launch during the Oscars this Sunday, People reports.
"It was fantastic to work with Lady Gaga and Revlon on The Love Project and to spread the message of love, acceptance and positivity at a time when it is so greatly needed," Ratner told EW.
Revlon added: "The Love Project is the beginning of a social movement which aims to inspire more love, acceptance and caring in the world. At the heart of this campaign is the belief that all people are beautiful and that love can create a better world.”
