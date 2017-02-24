John Legend's twitter gets hacked
February 25, 2017
Someone just hacked my account.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
Best dm of my life @yashar pic.twitter.com/Kqn21nEXfX— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2017
Update: More from John about the hacking
I'm back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I'll try to be funnier from now on so he won't feel the need to ghost write for me.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
I would never threaten violence to the President. No matter how much I wish he would go away.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
I wouldn't call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
I did call him Liar-In-Chief. Then my hacker took over to do the Angrier John version of it all.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
My hacker's assessment of my endowment was confusing. Big in the tweet about Hillary. Small in the bio. Make up your mind, hacker.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
cracking my shit up at this
I made her lemony arugula spaghetti for dinner and we ate it all, pretty damn delicious. Next up is the biscuits and gravy...
But then I remember I barely know how to/remember to use my own twitter, and then I get sleepy and lie down.
Someone needs to get on this though.
i'm a nosy fuck like that
This is great. I love that he's totally chill about it, as with everything.
Also, please do not ever forget this:
the thought of john legend saying "nigga" dont sit right with my spirit