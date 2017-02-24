John Legend's twitter gets hacked

yeah sure, these attention whores probably did it themselves Reply

at least it wasn't a trump supporter Reply

lmaooo the tweet to donald trump is killing me Reply

lolll Reply

"i'm stomping your shit you fuckin cheetoh"

cracking my shit up at this Reply

Loving that he has both a big cock and a small penis - no consistency!!



I made her lemony arugula spaghetti for dinner and we ate it all, pretty damn delicious. Next up is the biscuits and gravy... Reply

try the cucumber pork soup, i have to make it for every friend gathering now, super hit. Reply

Oooooh, probably not something I would have tried without a rec, so thanks! Reply

i crave it now and legit have people beg me to bring it to work and drunk game night. Reply

Are these recipes in her book? Reply

The cucumber soup is! i dont know about the other. Reply

ok, I'm going to treat myself to her book because the names of these dishes has me dying to try them. Reply

My hacker's assessment of my endowment was confusing. Big in the tweet about Hillary. Small in the bio. Make up your mind, hacker. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

Reply

lol, ikr! and I swear I did not see this before I posted. Reply

The prosciutto wrapped cream cheese herb stuffed chicken is SO GOOD. Reply

Mmmmm, maybe I will make that with the garlic broccoli next week. Reply

Yes! And a nice rice pilaf :) Reply

If I had access to a celeb's twitter I wouldn't waste my time tweeting I'd just go through all of their DMs. Reply

lol same Reply

"chrissy do we really have to eat @ kim k's again ? can't we call in sick, cough cough"



Reply

Sameeeeeeee.. I need to hack Trump. Reply

Just the thought of being able to go through a celeb's dms and leak it all to ONTD makes me want to become some kind of idk super hacker.



But then I remember I barely know how to/remember to use my own twitter, and then I get sleepy and lie down.



Someone needs to get on this though.

Reply

yeah and tweeting would just give away that they were hacked and the celeb would change their password and get you logged out Reply

omg yes! Reply

for real. i would never make myself known. i would just lurk on the acct reading their dms until they eventually changed their pw which could be never. Reply

Unless it was trumps. Then ya would really wanna tweet some real shit Reply

I wouldnt want that cunt Comey knocking on my door whining about how upset orange hitler was that I locked him out and he couldnt tweet at 6:30 about what he saw on fox news. Reply

same



i'm a nosy fuck like that Reply

I'm drunk and these tweets have me rolling Reply

all this hacking into a celeb's twitter and insta is lame, at least spill good tea Reply

lmao Reply

This is great. I love that he's totally chill about it, as with everything.



Also, please do not ever forget this:



John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

lol, I loved that she tweeted that. It was so perfect. Reply

What's the point of doing this when you make it obvious? If you want to be smart about hacking a celebrity, don't show that you did. Turn off the notification that tells them someone logged in somewhere they aren't, and silently observe their DMs. Not that anyone should do this though. Reply

