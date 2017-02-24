'Get Out' video round up

does anyone else think this is oscar material

because i think it should have been nominated for something

i know it's too late and it should have been released earlier i'm just saying

a film this well liked by critics and audiences

seems like a no brainer Reply

lol just because a film is well-liked doesn't mean anyone would ever consider it for an Oscar. Reply

Seriously. Plus I'm also pretty sure they didn't see it? So it's weird to talk about how something you didn't even see should be nominated. Reply

It's horror and comedy which are two genres Oscar doesn't usually embrace alas... Reply

For starters horror movies are a rarity at the Oscars, they're generally not a big fan of genre films.



The release date for this is fine. It has no competition so it's going to kill. It apparently has the most acclaim and buzz for a film that has ever been released during Oscar week.



If it were to be submitted for anything, which I doubt, it would qualify for next year's ceremony.



Have you even seen it? Reply

lol no. Reply

the only no brainer here is the fact that it will never in a million years get nominated for an oscar. ever. Reply

Er...no. It's out in February, it's R-rated horror/comedy, and it's a pointed, not-comfortable-for-white-people analysis of racism. lbr here. Reply

even the witch couldn't get nominated for the oscars Reply

lol sis the movie is good but absolutely nothing about it is Oscar worthy. Reply

It has an affluent black lead, no caricatures so even if it WASN'T a horror/comedy, there's nothing for white academy voters to feel good about Reply

I'm so excited for Jordan! <3 Fingers crossed this means a Meegan/Andre rom-com gets green lit. Reply

lol who thought that blonde hair was a good look on quagmire

happy for jordan peele tho imma watch this Reply

i saw a still of her on a late night show and did a double take, it looks TERRIBLE Reply

She said in the one video she's basically trying to distance herself physically from her Girls character as much as she can for a while. Reply

She shouldn't distance herself from attractiveness though. Woof. Reply

I mean, I get it, but at what cost?!?! Reply

I get that she's only really known for Girls but it's not like it/she was iconic like the Friends cast. She can distance herself just fine. Reply

She was the only weak link in the movie. I can't fucking stand her. Reply

If this is actually that good they should immediately fire whoever is making the commercials for it because those make it seem fucking awful. Reply

I actually liked the trailer a lot. I think it gave too much away though. Like I feel this movie would be better going in with a complete blank slate. Reply

Every commercial I've seen make it looks like every generic shitty horror movie dumped into the February wasteland. I mean I hate horror movies in the first place so I'm not the target audience anyway but still. Reply

Parent

THIS

the trailer was bomb af but too much of the scariest stuff was shown, it kinda spoiled the movie for me tbh Reply

agreed. I hate the trailers. Reply

Srsly! I'm sorry, I can't spend money on this regardless of the critical praise because that trailer made this movie look so terrible, I was like fuck no. I'll catch it on Netflix or something Reply

Ohh that is a fine black man Reply

GOD yes he is!



this beautiful chocolate specimen is distracting! Reply

I was surprised to learn he was that ugly side kid in Skins. Reply

I wasn't even featuring him when I saw the trailer but he looks so good on these interviews. Reply

wait is he on black mirror too? Reply

Parent

holy shit at that rt score. it even has an 83 on metacritic.



this movie is gonna be huge. Reply

I'm so excited to see the weekend numbers. I'm definitely going again tomorrow. It has a rewatch quality to it too. Reply

I saw it last night and then theaters was packed! I had to sit in the second row. Reply

I just saw the movie and I wasn't impressed?? Like it was an okay film. Not amazing but not bad. I think what ruined it for me is literally all of the scary/jump parts are highlighted in the trailer. Reply

There are way more horrifying things going on in this movie than the jump scares though? Reply

Yeah, I don't think what's being praised is the cliche horror movie parts, lol. Reply

exactly Reply

LMAO Reply

omg Reply

Daniel Kaluuya is one of my favourite people, he's such a dude - looking forward to settling into these videos. Reply

this movie was soooooooo good Reply

Saw this yesterday and I thought it was great! Really smart, funny, scary, and a clever satire that I think will strike a chord with racists who don't think they're racists because they "love black people." Reply

"I would've voted for Obama a third time" Reply

i was sitting next to a [wiggerish, oop] white guy who was obviously reluctant to be there, who was there with 2 girls, one who was black and ~seemed to be his gf idk but any part that showed white people being racist hed sigh and pull out his phone WITH ITS BRIGHT ASS SCREEN mumbling about how dumb the movie was smh



like one part a white chick was drinking milk and he was all "this movies so racist" *pulls out phone* ugh i was side eyeing SO HARD /csb Reply

yassssss ive been waiting for apost! saw it last night and loved it, tho it wasnt as scary as i expected, more creepy



but omg daniel. so gorgeous. so good. ALL THE AWARDS



i wonder if hes the reason it reminded me of a black mirror episode tho lol





but yes. YES Reply

Speaking of Black Mirror if I hadn't known him from that I never would have known he was British. His American accent was really good. Reply

Ikr



But that's the case with me with pretty much anyone that does an American accent ever...



Oh shit kinda OT but that just made me remember what's her name from ointb with the ny accent but she's really Aussie and now I'm excited for orange! 😬

















imdrunk Reply

omg he's british?? Reply

Parent

I saw the movie this afternoon and it was SO good. Great suspense and wonderfully eerie, definitely the best thriller I've seen in awhile Reply

All this talk is making me want to go see it, ngl. Happy for Peele! Reply

racist theater owner owns all the theaters for 2 hours in every direction of my little town. this will never come. :( any truth to the rumors its gonna go digital release soon? Reply

I think it'd be a dumb move for them to release this digitally. The buzz for it is amazing so it could kill theatrically. As soon as it goes digital it's everywhere free and it will hurt it financially. Blumhouse tends to move quick with their DVD releases though so I can't imagine it taking long to hit that once it's out of theatres. Reply

thats fantastic to hear about the dvd release chances! thanks for the info! Reply

