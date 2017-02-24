ABC's "When We Rise" LGBT Miniseries Releases Music Video with Jordan Fisher ("Grease: Live")

ABC’s highly anticipated miniseries "When We Rise," written by Dustin Lance Black and directed by Gus Van Sant, Dee Rees, and more, chronicles the history of the LGBTQ rights movement and kicks off its four-night run this Monday, February 27 ending on Friday, March 3.The miniseries features new music including “I’d Love to Change the World” performed by Jordan Fisher of "Grease: Live" and Broadway’s "Hamilton." The accompanying music video shows the 22-year-old singer recording the track interspersed with footage from the LGBTQ drama, covering a historic timeline from the assassination of Harvey Milk and White Night riots through the AIDS epidemic and fight for marriage equality.