CBS bids adieu to Katherine Heigl: Doubt Cancelled

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AAAAaaaaaahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor Laverne. She was promoting this non-stop a few weeks ago.

Heigl's movie called UNforgettable is gonna flop too.



Edited at 2017-02-25 03:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I saw the trailer for her new movie today and it just looked like a reboot of Obsession with a step family twist



i might still see it, because i enjoy lifetime movies and Rosario is so freakin gorgeous

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I feel bad for Laverne and Dulé. I hope they get on another, more successful show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Laverne was so excited about this show and bringing her friends onto the show. Sigh. She deserves better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ever since she trashed shonda, her career has been a mess. damn. only 2 episodes.



poor laverne, she deserves better Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, she has now been through flop series launches for both NBC and CBS. I'd say she would for sure complete the trifecta with ABC within 18 months but Shonda is not here for ha and if ABC knows what's good for them they won't even try. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im pretty sure ABC won't fuck with Heigl. She needs to learn that she is better in an ensemble and go to FX or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that TR Knight has made up with Shonda maybe he can put in a word for Katherine so that Shonda can remove the hex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the chick made one successful rom-com and all of a sudden she thought she was hot shit. her delusion would be sad if it weren't such an amazing case of schadenfreude. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nooo i like Dulé on my tv :( Reply

Thread

Link

I feel bad for the supporting cast, Dule Hill should be in something. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm most alarmed that this is the FIRST new show this season to get canceled on the major networks. it's nearly march, damn Reply

Thread

Link

nah, Conviction got the axe way back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao damn i already forgot about that. maybe the first this year? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's the first to premiere and then end in 2017, but a few of the new ones from the fall 2016 season are already dead, lol/oop. Conviction, Notorious...possibly Timeless (RIP?) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think this the first show to actually get pulled without finishing its order Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CBS keeps on worse shit than this so im surprised they pulled the plug so quick. Reply

Thread

Link

Dule and Laverne deserve better. Katherine will be back in a year with a failed pilot on TNT, LBR. Reply

Thread

Link

Nope, Laverne is legit a TERRIBLE actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, I enjoy her more the most part. I didn't watch that abomination of a remake of RHPS nor the fourth season of OITNB but I haven't really minded her performances that I've seen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

way harsh, CBS! Reply

Thread

Link

Katherine Heigl is not leading lady material unless it's like a Lifetime/Hallmark vehicle Reply

Thread

Link

Aww, Dule :( Reply

Thread

Link

How do I tell what those numbers mean for viewers? What would a good number look like? Reply

Thread

Link

5.3 million viewers /0.8 million demographic share

4 million viewers /0.6 million demographic share



CBS is THE top tier network in ratings. To succeed there you need to be bringing in 8+ million viewers and have at least a 1.5+ in the demographic.



This show was close to pulling CW type ratings and already hit CW demos, the lowest of networks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What does demographic share mean? Like which age group it's targeted to? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, wtf. There's only been two episodes. Most shows don't even find their stride until episode six. Reply

Thread

Link

It's lucky CBS gave it two episodes and didn't cancel it after the pilot. CBS reruns get bigger ratings then Doubt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's still messed up. They took a chance on a new show, and only gave it two episodes before canceling it. This is why their only popular shows are NCIS and their spin offs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw a trailer for a new movie she has coming out with Rosario Dawson. I wonder how it'll do. Reply

Thread

Link