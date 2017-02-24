CBS bids adieu to Katherine Heigl: Doubt Cancelled
#Doubt Cancelled After 2 Episodes, to Be Replaced by #BeyondBorders https://t.co/jHEOiRTf3k via @TVLine pic.twitter.com/q9kIrJ5UIA— TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 25, 2017
- Canceled after just 2 episodes
- Only drew 5.3/0.8 for its premiere
- Week 2 drew 4/0.6
Source
Is this the end of Heigls leading lady career?
Heigl's movie called UNforgettable is gonna flop too.
Edited at 2017-02-25 03:27 am (UTC)
i might still see it, because i enjoy lifetime movies and Rosario is so freakin gorgeous
poor laverne, she deserves better
4 million viewers /0.6 million demographic share
CBS is THE top tier network in ratings. To succeed there you need to be bringing in 8+ million viewers and have at least a 1.5+ in the demographic.
This show was close to pulling CW type ratings and already hit CW demos, the lowest of networks.