Lisa Rinna was on the 2nd season of DWTS

Yeah, and it's not like she'd act above it, she legit has said she'll do anything for a check

i mean she's in depends commercials so dwts is like winning an oscar to her now

queen! Something tells me she won't last tho, she doesn't seem like someone the schlubby homemakers who watch dwts would like

Let ha first dance be to how many!



Edited at 2017-02-25 03:34 am (UTC)

That is some kind of gif.

shes probably my fav housewife ever. shes who Bethenny wishes she was, she's an actual bad bitch



love HER.

omggggggg. i hope she leaves ugly mikey minden home tho.

mte. I just want to see more of her hot blonde tattooed backup dancer

She dances though



When did they start putting gymnasts, skaters, and popstars on this show?



It's not really fair to the others lmao Reply

Since like the 2nd season. They had Nicole Scherzinger for christs sake lol. Erika isn't a trained dancer.

