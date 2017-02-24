I haven't watched todays episode yet buttttttttttttttttt Katherine is back? yasssssssssss Reply

KATHERINEEEEEEEEEEE Reply

like i dont trust julie plec to do right by katherine so i dont even know if i wanna watch. they had nina for such a short time, there's no way its gonna be a satisfying end for her :( Reply

Same, like as Kai was describing her, I was remembering how fucking dirty they did her with her final episode and I started to get doubtful. Reply

She's the final villain, this won't end well for her but I hope she goes out with a bang and heads roll! Reply

UGH stefan and caroline get married??



Stelena should have been endgame Reply

I think we low key knew it was building up to this but I fucking screamed when Kai started describing the new devil. I'm still hyped lol.



I know everyone hates Steroline but I don't so I liked the end of this episode. It was the proposal that should've happened the first time. They're my two fav characters after the Queen and New Devil herself and I'm gonna be really pissed if Stefan really does die like everyone thinks he will. Reply

omg queen katherine is back!!!! i'm so excited but i also don't want to acknowledge it bc they fucked her over so bad.



someone tell me if she gets a good ending. Reply

KATHERINE OMG I KNEW IT FUCK EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

TOTALLY CALLED HER TAKING OVER HELL LIKE AGES AGO WHEN SHE WENT THERE! Reply

I thought people were joking when they said that Julie would bring back Kai and Katherine for ratings... mmkay but considering how late they were introduced into the season, I doubt they will get a satisfying ending.

imo, I think they will either die (again), get sent back to hell (again) or they will just disappear. Either way, not satisfying. Reply

Kai has already been sent to a new prison world that Bonnie had created for him. I don't think we'll see him again because Chris Wood did have Supergirl to film, so I think he only shot stuff for TVD back in December and 8x15 & 8x16 were shot in January/February along with the ending scene of 8x14 since Nina was lying in a box in the background.



Edited at 2017-02-25 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

I went into this season expecting to hate it but I've honestly really enjoyed it Reply

I see ian somerhalder is still doing his signature eye widening thing to appear intimidating. Just as iconic as emma watson's eyebrow acting Reply

Wait! Nina Katherine? Or some body double in a brown wig? I was only planning to watch the final episode, but I will be back immediately for that psychotic bitch coming back to destroy everything. This is the justice I deserve. Reply

someone update me on bonnie please

