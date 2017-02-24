February 24th, 2017, 09:30 pm helyanwe89 The Vampire Diaries 8x15 Promo + 8x16 Teaser Sources: 1 2I think 8x15 is the Katherine episode and 8x16 will be focused on Elena. Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
Stelena should have been endgame
I know everyone hates Steroline but I don't so I liked the end of this episode. It was the proposal that should've happened the first time. They're my two fav characters after the Queen and New Devil herself and I'm gonna be really pissed if Stefan really does die like everyone thinks he will.
someone tell me if she gets a good ending.
imo, I think they will either die (again), get sent back to hell (again) or they will just disappear. Either way, not satisfying.
Edited at 2017-02-25 03:55 am (UTC)