February 25th, 2017, 02:48 am evillemmons The Graham Norton Show: Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and James Blunt -They give a funny nickname to Patrick-Patrick says he didn't know he wasn't circumcised -Ian talks about his friendship with Patrick
we haven't found the pool of immortality
Or he just needs to be in the media a lot and trawling round every chat show and magazine for fun and to bring light into our lives.
IT WOULD BE A PUBLIC SERVICE.
Edited at 2017-02-25 04:29 am (UTC)
Also, loved Sir Ian patting Hugh on the butt with the hug. Can't say I blame him.