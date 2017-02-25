stop getting older ian

we haven't found the pool of immortality

james got a very blunt haircut

this was hilarious! ian flirting with hugh was everything.

I really enjoyed this episode (tbh I enjoy most). But this one I was smiling throughout the whole thing. It felt more like people hanging out with friends (which it was) than an interview. Also so glad they brought up James' twitter.

Three Sir Patrick posts in two days... #BLESSED.

I don't know what we have done to deserve this but I'm grateful this gift has been given to us.

He should be in more things, and therefore promoting constantly so we can have a regular influx of Sir PatStew posts.



Or he just needs to be in the media a lot and trawling round every chat show and magazine for fun and to bring light into our lives.



IT WOULD BE A PUBLIC SERVICE. Reply

They're all really funny and clearly good friends, but interviews just always remind me of what an utter gem Sir Ian is. I laughed fit to burst at 'all Australian men are gay, aren't they?'

Edited at 2017-02-25 04:29 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-25 04:29 am (UTC) Reply

"just a tinge" and poor Hugh having to deflect.



Also, loved Sir Ian patting Hugh on the butt with the hug. Can't say I blame him. Reply

