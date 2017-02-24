Lea Michele cast in Daveed Diggs' ABC comedy
.@MsLeaMichele Joins ABC's Daveed Diggs Comedy https://t.co/VQS82b8OPw pic.twitter.com/KXNXizAnV7— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 24, 2017
- the show is about a rapper (played by Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape and ends up winning the election
- not many details on her role as it's being adjusted specifically for her
- still no word on a Scream Queens renewal, but Hester seems unlikely to return
this show sounds like it could be really fun. i'm excited.
She's pretty funny so this might work for her
Bummer about Hester. She was the most interesting part of season 2. Brought some much needed suspense. There wasn't much considering its a horror show.
I remember back when she was on Glee and she gave some interview talking about how she would never do another TV show after Glee was over because she had already conquered television and was next going to be a movie star. Guess that didn't work out for her.