pippa kiss

Lea Michele cast in Daveed Diggs' ABC comedy




- the show is about a rapper (played by Brandon Michael Hall) who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape and ends up winning the election

- not many details on her role as it's being adjusted specifically for her

- still no word on a Scream Queens renewal, but Hester seems unlikely to return

this show sounds like it could be really fun. i'm excited.
