LegendAlly of Fifth Harmony is #comingtobrazil for her first solo concert

she needs to dress herself better Reply

I finally watched all of Fifth Harmony's X Factor auditions and she kinda annoyed me cause she wouldn't stop singing even after they kept telling her to Reply

that was obviously edited Reply

Ah, I guess I'm dumb. I didn't realize. Sorry! Reply

Ally said that was edited and that in her actual audition the music continued to play. Randomish but Ally also said that Simon told them that Dinah was gonna make it as a soloist but was put in a band cause she forgot some lyrics to Stronger. Reply

Aw that's rude af. I feel kinda bad for all of them. Between the judges and Camila, the other girls seem to have gotten the shaft. Reply

I'm confused with this group.

Are they working on music together but also doing their own stuff or are they on hiatus? Reply

This comment encapsulates exactly why this group isn't going to make it. Reply

because they're idiots Reply

They've all been doing the solo hustle since Camila got OK to do it, but they are working on their 3rd album too. Reply

Why are the girls doing all their own solo stuff? (Ally w/ this, Normani w/ DWTS, Lauren & Aoki) I've never heard of girl groups doing stuff like this in between albums dddd like are they over or not #whatisthetruth Reply

A lot of girl groups have, you just didn't really hear about it because social media wasn't a thing the last time there was a US girl group. Reply

I was gonna say.... like I understand wanting to build hype but maybe work on ur solo shit on the DL so the GP can learn who ur band is and then u can hit them with a surprise solo track after successfully launching ur last album with ur group. kids these days don't know when to stay off insta smh Reply

if i were a celeb i'd be sure to go to brazil and treat my fans there so well. they're a loyal fanbase. Reply

Wait what is she going to be singing? Reply

Lol she will always be irrelevant. Reply

