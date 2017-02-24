illyria

LegendAlly of Fifth Harmony is #comingtobrazil for her first solo concert

Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony will be headling the W+ Festival solo on July 2nd at the Audio Club (capacity 3,000). Tickets range from R $100 - R $1,200.

Ally is also working on solo music with We Are Lost Kings.


UPDATE: There is also a preview of the song

Source: Twitter

