LegendAlly of Fifth Harmony is #comingtobrazil for her first solo concert
BRAZIL!!!!! I’ll be with you soon! I am so excited!!!! The show will be in São Paulo 😍 W+ Festival is on July 2nd at Audio Club! ❤— AllyBrooke Hernandez (@AllyBrooke) February 22, 2017
Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony will be headling the W+ Festival solo on July 2nd at the Audio Club (capacity 3,000). Tickets range from R $100 - R $1,200.
Tickets are available at https://t.co/72lmInQUHl @wmais_ Eu te amooooo!!💋💘 🇧🇷— AllyBrooke Hernandez (@AllyBrooke) February 22, 2017
👑 @wearelostkings pic.twitter.com/qHFAUM5SFF— AllyBrooke Hernandez (@AllyBrooke) February 23, 2017
Ally is also working on solo music with We Are Lost Kings.
UPDATE: There is also a preview of the song
IM SNATCHED. ALLY BROOKE IS COMING. ITS A HIT. @ALLYBROOKE @WEARELOSTKINGS pic.twitter.com/ehnFwSqLvU— • (@otfourstan) February 25, 2017
