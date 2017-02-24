Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Octavia Spencer, Salma Hayek, more announced as last Oscars presenters
Final list of presenters revealed for Sunday's Oscars (just announced a few minutes ago):
-- Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston
-- Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman
-- Oscar winner Warren Beatty
-- (honestly can't find an award nod/win here) Sofia Boutella
-- Oscar winner Matt Damon
-- Oscar winner Faye Dunaway
-- Emmy winner Michael J. Fox
-- Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling
-- Oscar nominee Salma Hayek
-- Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson
-- Oscar nominee Dev Patel
-- Emmy nominee Seth Rogen
-- Oscar winner Octavia Spencer
-- Oscar winner Meryl Streep
-- Teen Choice Awards winner Vince Vaughn
Source: https://twitter.com/entertainmi/sta
