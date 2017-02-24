help me obi zyuranger you're my only hope



...with a sailor moon collectibles question

http://preownedweaves.tumblr.com/



Now with more original content!

The fact that they even blocked C-Span.......



Four years under a Fascist despot is going to be.......



I am so tired already. But if Bernie's 75 year old ass is out there fighting for the last 40 years, my 30 year old ass has zero excuses Reply

Thread



Mte especially @ your last part. Reply

Thread



no trump, no kkk, no fascist USA Reply

Thread



the world is so fucked. Reply

Thread



i like that other news agencies refused to go in out of solidarity Reply

I'm disappearing from FFAF because I'm going to see if I can reel in a man.

Have a wonderful night ONTD! I love you all!

good luck!!! Reply

good luck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

good luck bb! Reply

throw that pussy on him fam. godspeed. Reply

Hi!!



Good luck and I can't wait to hear from you Reply

good night and good luck! Reply

good luck! Reply

Happy fishing sis!! Reply

I am getting an ONTD prayer circle going for you sis! Keep us posted! Reply

yesss, good luck! Reply

good luck! may the *eggplant emoji* be with you Reply

best of luck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

good luck! <3 Reply

Good luck, bb! Reply

Ahhhh, good luck! Reply

good luck!! Reply

Dugongs/manatees are one of three of my favorite animals. Reply

what are the other two? 🤔 was hippo or elephant one of them Reply

Are these the same/super closely related to manatees? I've never heard of them Reply

I love dugongs. they have a rly gentle charm <3 Reply

I looooovvvveeeeeeeeeee Dugongs!!!! aahh! Reply

i love them snarfling along the ocean floor Reply

yass! playing pokemon blue made me realize that dewgong was named after dugongs <3 Reply

omg lol Reply

WOOT I'm on time for the first time ever!!!! HI EVERYONE!!! Reply

hi Reply

https://instagram.com/jackiehenkel



https://instagram.com/jackiehenkel

i think i already follow most of you though!

https://www.instagram.com/adrianivashko v/



https://www.instagram.com/adrianivashko

there will be a lot of disneyland photos since i'm a cast member there so just a fair warning~

ooh sis where in the park do you work? I was an entertainment host for a hot minute about a decade ago. Reply

https://www.instagram.com/ok.sweeti e

https://www.instagram.com/forknswoo n



https://www.instagram.com/ok.sweetie

https://www.instagram.com/forknswoon

i need to get out and cook more...

https://www.instagram.com/theanitaproje ct



https://www.instagram.com/theanitaproject

Add me I'll add back~

https://instagram.com/jellytho



https://instagram.com/jellytho

my phone is being dumb af tho and closes insta whenever I try to open it so I can't upload anything properly rn :'(

https://www.instagram.com/hotelaraiza/ everything's in spanish but i'll translate for you!

Https://www.instagram.com/thelizziemcgui re



I usually post pretty pictures of Chicago 😊 Reply

https://www.instagram.com/leveringwrite s



https://www.instagram.com/leveringwrites

Photos to come this weekend: Cavalier Spaniel dog park play date, friend's birthday party, and my Oscar Sunday party complete with food puns and general, ridiculous shit.

did anyone watch that show? im rewatching it now and i loved it before and i loved it now. Reply

I loved it. My mom and I would always watch it together. Reply

I used to love that show! I still use some of the advice they gave. Reply

My friends in HS always said they were going to nominate me. Lazy bitches, I would have loved new and free clothes. I'm good TV material. I would have brought everything and said, take it and burn it. Now, turn me loose in prepville and let me shop. Reply

I enjoyed it. The only thing I didn't love was the made most of the women look the same. It was one thing for the slobs but I felt like the tacky people weren't allowed to have any fun with fashion. Reply

Good evening or morning, fellow citizens! Reply

its afternoon! lol Reply

Guys get out was awesome!! Reply

WOOO FRIDAY!



and ill probably be going to sleep at 7:30p lol Reply

Get Out was seriously so fucking good I can't stress this enough. You all need to go out and see it. I'm actually debating going again tonight.





was seriously so fucking good I can't stress this enough. You all need to go out and see it. I'm actually debating going again tonight. Reply

Can you spoil me on what happens? I'm a chicken when it comes to horror films and def won't see it but I want to know what happens haha Reply

same :( i hate scary movies.... Reply

Ahhh it's so good though. Like knowing kind of ruins it if you ever see it at all like I would even recommend not seeing the trailer. I was incredibly satisfied at the end though. Reply

ok i gotta ask, my memory is foggy; did timothy olyphant's character in SCREAM was a killer in the end?? if so that's so funny watching Santa Clarita Diet and he's like I don't want to be defined by the one murder i committed!! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I hope they found and freed that other guy lbr he probably IS a sex slave Honestly, I figured what's coming, but the implications are fucking terrifying. Reply

i'm so scared to go alone lmao Reply

I'm dying to see it! But i really doubt my country will get a release date :/ Reply

I AM SO READY FOR THIS OMG Reply

woohoo!!! on time this week! :D



whats everyones plans for the night? Reply

celebrating my bday weekend trying new bars in LA Reply

happy birthday bb!! have lots of fun! Reply

Oh! I just watched that episode of Black Mirror from that gif lol



I bet my social score would be so low lmao Reply

i'd be like the truck driver lol Reply

The truck driver was awesome though. Reply

