Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony confirmed to do Dancing with the Stars

YAS GIRL. Reply

Nnnnnnnnn Reply

Awwww I thought it was going to be Ally.



If I were a manager I wouldn't advice someone trying to be relevant to be on any of these shows as a contestant (unless they're an athlete or a reality star). It's kinda funny how in the U.K. being on a show like this can jumpstart a career (Alesha Dixon). Reply

It does in a way kick star people's careers like Zendaya was on DWTS, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Mario Lopez, etc and they all branched off to things thanks to the show's exposure. Reply

Literally no one you mentioned has a had a hit single or movie. They all pretty much have hosting gigs, which is not what Normani is aiming for. Reply

zendaya's career is thanks to being a weinstein girl tho, not DWTS Reply

It did great for Kelly Osborne career too.

But it's like the 25th(?) season now, no one cares anymore. Zendaya's career isn't doing well because she was on that show. Reply

legendally knows better than to enter a dance competition Reply

Candace Cameron got her career back because of it Reply

Damn, so 5H is dead and Camila is gonna make it. Welp. Reply

Get some cotton balls sis, it's gonna be a screechy 1-5 years. Reply

Normani has DWTS, Ally has her solo concert in Brasil, Lauren is basically an activist so what is Dinah up to? Reply

voting for trump Reply

When 5H break up, I think Dinah will get signed to The Rock's management company. Reply

this will be like when zendaya was on and steamrolled everyone because she was an actual dancer lmao Reply

Rumour is Nancy Kerrigan and Simone Biles will be competing too so she'll have some very popular competition. Reply

well shit thats a fast fall to irrelevancy Reply

idg this show. i thought it was supposed to be for people who can't dance. also for washed up d-listers so idk why she's going to be on it. this is dumb Reply

ppl need hobbies ok! Reply

lol um Reply

i think this is a good move, tbh. it's a great way to introduce her to the general public and get them to know her name outside of the group. Reply

5H going on a 1D-like "hiatus" i guess, except way more low-rent/unsuccessful lol Reply

On the one hand I'm happy she'll be getting some coins, on the other I don't see this being a strong career move or like the group is confident in having success. I think she's committed, but it'd be much smarter for them to work together now and gear up for a strong debut single/era for their next album and go for this spring/summer to compete against KKKarla.



Edited at 2017-02-25 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

isn't this a total has been thing to do? rick perry, the people from jersey shore, etc? Reply

Usually it's has-beens (Nicole Scherzinger, Mel B, Mya), disney kids (Zendaya, Roshon Fegan, Jake T Austin), reality stars, and athletes who are on a break from training (Simone is joining this year, Laurie, Shawn, Ryan L*chte) or retired (Nancy Kerrigan if she joins, Kristi Yamaguchi).



So it's weird that Normani is doing it when 5H are touring and are supposed to be ~mainstream right now



Edited at 2017-02-25 12:13 am (UTC) Reply

I think she's doing it because they're on the verge of disbanding and she wants to get her name out there tbh Which is slightly sad because they have a very active fanbase even if it's not as big as 1d's I'd say it's slightly bigger than LM's it's just mostly in a country that isn't their home base. Reply

Yes, it is the last thing you do before you fade away into not getting hired anymore. Reply

thats like career suicide Reply

That's sad huh?



RIP FIFTH HARMONY 2012-2017 Reply

