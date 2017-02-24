Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony confirmed to do Dancing with the Stars
Normani will be doing Dancing with the Stars even though Fifth Harmony is going to be touring in Asia.
.@FifthHarmony's Normani Kordei joins #DWTS — plus find out which pros are returning https://t.co/BPyUHfXM59 pic.twitter.com/5irD6yOluq— People Magazine (@people) February 24, 2017
Normani will probably do well since she's had dance lessons since she little and will have the harmonizers voting for her
If I were a manager I wouldn't advice someone trying to be relevant to be on any of these shows as a contestant (unless they're an athlete or a reality star). It's kinda funny how in the U.K. being on a show like this can jumpstart a career (Alesha Dixon).
But it's like the 25th(?) season now, no one cares anymore. Zendaya's career isn't doing well because she was on that show.
So it's weird that Normani is doing it when 5H are touring and are supposed to be ~mainstream right now
RIP FIFTH HARMONY 2012-2017
RIP 5H, 2015-2016