(Sir) Patrick Stewart Looking "Great Forever" for GQ & Reads 1* Reviews of Famous Monuments

Nothing but good things to say about this guy.



That pic in NYC must have been taken at like 7am, I have never seen the streets around that theater so empty. Reply

He is SUCH a delight. He and Sir Ian are just everything. Reply

Their love and friendship is life goals for sure 💖💖💖 Reply

I wish I was as close to anyone as Patrick and Ian are to each other. Reply

I hope you watched graham norton today! Reply

I love him and would cry if I met him for his work against domestic violence. Reply

SAME Reply

I did and sis I DID CRY.



I like was all "i'm not going to cry i'm fine" but had gotten off a long red eye flight the day before anndddd it was the first day of my period, and tbh I just broke down sobbing the second I said how much his work meant to my mum and I, and how i'd volunteered for Refuge and how they'd helped my mum so much due to my abusive dad.



And I just broke the fuck down. And started sobbbbinnggggg and everyone in the room was looking at me and I was just wailing and like "I TOLD MYSELF I WOULDN'T CRY BUT NOW I AM CRYING I'M SO SORRY I DIDN'T WANT TO CRY BUT I CAN'T STOP UUGGGHHGHGHGHGHGHGHG"



He was SO kind and genuine and sweet, and got up to give me a hug and said "oh my dear... give your mum my love, hmm?" Which tbh just fucked me up all the more.



Then I went to his talk right after and was sat on the front row right in front of him the entire time and was like "omg he keeps looking at me DOES HE THINK I'M GOING TO HAVE ANOTHER BREAKDOWN".



I've met him a bunch of times now, but that was like... the pinnacle embarrassing moment of my life i'm pretty sure. He was just so good about it! I'm surely not the first or last. Reply

Aw bb <3333 Reply

<333 this story warms my heart. I've totally done the public crying where you get upset at yourself for being such a mess and you end up crying even more, lol Reply

I'd hug him and refuse to let go. Reply

I should binge Blunt Talk S2 soon. Reply

Yes!! He is WONDERFUL as Walter Blunt, like seriously so so comedic.



Did you ever see him on Jimmy Kimmel as an annoying plane passenger?



I've never actually seen Star Trek so I'm only familiar with him through comedy (American Dad, Blunt Talk, Entourage) and X-Men. I'll look into it. Reply

I love this man! Reply

king, legend, icon, would still shamelessly s his circumcised or uncircumcised d, etc. Reply

I'll be a mess watching Logan Reply

He'll surely die in it, and i'll surely be fucked up beyond reason.



Even just seeing Logan carrying frail Charles in the trailers ommgggg no. Reply

ugh tell me about it ;_____; Reply

He's in Logan? Reply

I love you, Sir Patrick Reply

Made a personal request to NYC mayor Bill de Blasio to have a memorial put up to honour the Maryland 400, who fought the British and died in Park Slope during the Revolutionary War, now in a mass grave under a car park.



Okay, now he's just pandering to me. On that note: no better time to try to get the rights to Transmetropolitan again! Reply

He talks a lot more in the article about it, really interesting and he's obviously super passionate about Park Slope and the history of the area! Reply

Big shlong or nah!? Reply

Well we're sure he's uncut since yesterday Reply

We're sure that he seems uncut now! But as people in yesterday's post said, he could have been cut like he thought, and the skin leftover has now stretched/sagged enough in the last 70-odd years to appear uncut lmao.



I THINK A DEFINITIVE MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS IS NEEDED AND I AM PREPARED TO UNDERTAKE THIS GREAT TASK. Reply

Eh Reply

He is such a lovely man. Reply

I love him. When he was filming xmen here he did some stealth movie watching and I sold him his ticket for boys don't cry. I wish camera phones were a thing then dammit Reply

omg that would have been an iconic photo sis AND I'D HAVE FRAMED IT AND PUT IT BY MY BEDSIDE <333 Reply

Alas all I have is my Brent Spiner pic from last summer



Also one from Wil Wheaton that I got him to write "why don't you call me anymore?" Lololol



