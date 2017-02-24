(Sir) Patrick Stewart Looking "Great Forever" for GQ & Reads 1* Reviews of Famous Monuments
-Sir Patrick takes the interviewer on a tour of his neighbourhood, Park Slope, Brooklyn.
-First stop: his fave local pharmacy, then onto a mass grave, then the tallest part of the subway above ground, then spaghetti for lunch.
-Goes to Reno as often as he can as Sunny's family live there (his wife, Sunny Ozell)
-Made a personal request to NYC mayor Bill de Blasio to have a memorial put up to honour the Maryland 400, who fought the British and died in Park Slope during the Revolutionary War, now in a mass grave under a car park.
-Talks about his family, and about his well known lifetime of advocacy against domestic violence, and also now as an advocate for veteran's mental health treatment (his father likely had PTSD from the war and violently abused his mother).
-"He has a raptor's sense of direction."
-Has hand-written notes at the ready to deliver this tour of Park Slope to the GQ journalist.
-Doesn't plan to retire, ever.
This cute Sir, may he truly live forever ❤
That pic in NYC must have been taken at like 7am, I have never seen the streets around that theater so empty.
I like was all "i'm not going to cry i'm fine" but had gotten off a long red eye flight the day before anndddd it was the first day of my period, and tbh I just broke down sobbing the second I said how much his work meant to my mum and I, and how i'd volunteered for Refuge and how they'd helped my mum so much due to my abusive dad.
And I just broke the fuck down. And started sobbbbinnggggg and everyone in the room was looking at me and I was just wailing and like "I TOLD MYSELF I WOULDN'T CRY BUT NOW I AM CRYING I'M SO SORRY I DIDN'T WANT TO CRY BUT I CAN'T STOP UUGGGHHGHGHGHGHGHGHG"
He was SO kind and genuine and sweet, and got up to give me a hug and said "oh my dear... give your mum my love, hmm?" Which tbh just fucked me up all the more.
Then I went to his talk right after and was sat on the front row right in front of him the entire time and was like "omg he keeps looking at me DOES HE THINK I'M GOING TO HAVE ANOTHER BREAKDOWN".
I've met him a bunch of times now, but that was like... the pinnacle embarrassing moment of my life i'm pretty sure. He was just so good about it! I'm surely not the first or last.
Did you ever see him on Jimmy Kimmel as an annoying plane passenger?
Even just seeing Logan carrying frail Charles in the trailers ommgggg no.
Okay, now he's just pandering to me. On that note: no better time to try to get the rights to Transmetropolitan again!
I THINK A DEFINITIVE MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS IS NEEDED AND I AM PREPARED TO UNDERTAKE THIS GREAT TASK.
Also one from Wil Wheaton that I got him to write "why don't you call me anymore?" Lololol
