(Sir) Patrick Stewart Looking "Great Forever" for GQ & Reads 1* Reviews of Famous Monuments









-Sir Patrick takes the interviewer on a tour of his neighbourhood, Park Slope, Brooklyn.
-First stop: his fave local pharmacy, then onto a mass grave, then the tallest part of the subway above ground, then spaghetti for lunch.
-Goes to Reno as often as he can as Sunny's family live there (his wife, Sunny Ozell)
-Made a personal request to NYC mayor Bill de Blasio to have a memorial put up to honour the Maryland 400, who fought the British and died in Park Slope during the Revolutionary War, now in a mass grave under a car park.
-Talks about his family, and about his well known lifetime of advocacy against domestic violence, and also now as an advocate for veteran's mental health treatment (his father likely had PTSD from the war and violently abused his mother).
-"He has a raptor's sense of direction."
-Has hand-written notes at the ready to deliver this tour of Park Slope to the GQ journalist.
-Doesn't plan to retire, ever.

This cute Sir, may he truly live forever ❤

