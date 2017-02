Did Nicki Minaj come for Remy Ma on "Make Love"?

"Will I smoke this bitch? Yes / Probably fail my piss test / Get rid of those fake breasts / And put a vest on this bitch chest"

Before 2016, things were seemingly cool between the two emcees as they have each complimented and hinted at working with each other in the past. As Nicki Minaj rose to fame and commercial success as the self proclaimed "Queen of Rap", Remy was stuck behind bars (instead of spitting them) until her release in 2014. No chance for competition or collaboration. However, last year Remy Ma released " Wait a Minute (Remix) , and fans took it as a diss against Nicki. Remy Ma raps,Remy also visited Hot 97 to drop a freestyle which could be interpreted as shots at Nicki.Even though the "my son, your son" line in particular seems clearly aimed at Nicki, Remy also went on Hot 97 to explain that she has no beef with Nicki:Fast forward to today and Gucci Mane released "Make Love" (feat. Nicki Minaj)Nicki raps,People are speculating this line is about Remy since her first and only album, did not sell well, and she only has one certified platinum single, "All the Way Up" w/ Fat Joe. One plaque, not plaques, plural.--