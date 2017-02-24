Did Nicki Minaj come for Remy Ma on "Make Love"?
Before 2016, things were seemingly cool between the two emcees as they have each complimented and hinted at working with each other in the past. As Nicki Minaj rose to fame and commercial success as the self proclaimed "Queen of Rap", Remy was stuck behind bars (instead of spitting them) until her release in 2014. No chance for competition or collaboration.
However, last year Remy Ma released "Wait a Minute (Remix), and fans took it as a diss against Nicki. Remy Ma raps, "Will I smoke this bitch? Yes / Probably fail my piss test / Get rid of those fake breasts / And put a vest on this bitch chest"
Remy also visited Hot 97 to drop a freestyle which could be interpreted as shots at Nicki. "All this talk about my son and your son / I'm hot and your whole world revolve around me, bitch, I am THE sun."
Even though the "my son, your son" line in particular seems clearly aimed at Nicki, Remy also went on Hot 97 to explain that she has no beef with Nicki:
“Do that to me…I’m going to smack your head off. That’s how I’m going to feel,” Remy added. “Girl never did nothing to me. Number two: history, this is known people, check my history. Any person that I ever had a problem with or felt any type of way about – I’ll have no problem saying your name. I don’t want you sitting there wondering if I’m talking about you. I’m going to say your name, your government name, I’m going to talk about your kids, your dog, your grandma.”
Fast forward to today and Gucci Mane released "Make Love" (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Nicki raps, "Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here? One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where? (bitch, where?) Hahaha, ahhhhh, I took two bars off just to laugh / You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques / S, plural like the S on my chest / Now sit your dumbass down / You got an F on your test"
People are speculating this line is about Remy since her first and only album There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, did not sell well, and she only has one certified platinum single, "All the Way Up" w/ Fat Joe. One plaque, not plaques, plural.
--
So, ONTD, is this the beginning of a genuine rap beef? I have to admit I don't know Remy Ma's music very well, but that freestyle on Hot 97 may have turned me into a fan. The veterans on Twitter are saying Remy would body Nicki in a battle. What do you think?
source | source
