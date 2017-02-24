Did Nicki Minaj come for Remy Ma on "Make Love"?

0 people check for Nicki on this site



Her rhymes and gimmicks havent changed since 10

Reply

Thread

Link

Kinda OT, but seeing Remy and Nicki together and thinking about how they came out/debuted, its tough being a female in rap. Both of them needed the validation of a male rapper/crew in order to get their careers off the ground. I honestly feel like there isn't a single female rapper that did it solo from the jump. Reply

Thread

Link

women surely have misogyny and machismo working against them, but i feel like having right friends/crew/mentor is vital for coming-up male rappers as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Da Brat came up on her own but I agree that it's pretty rare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lauryn is probably the closest I can think of off-top in that she was a founding member of the fugees (like pre-wyclef) and people were very much rooting for her to go solo from the first album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Nicki have a son? Reply

Thread

Link





(don't actually read the text of that link, it's embarrassing) she loves to talk about how everyone is her son , it's like her top stock nicki-ism(don't actually read the text of that link, it's embarrassing) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicki is painfully insecure and can't stand any other female rapper getting an ounce of shine, so the answer is probably yes. she needs to stop worrying about Remy Ma and worry about getting a new hit instead, it's been 3 years since "Anaconda" sis! but her ass is cancelled anyway though after the whole nazi/pedo one-two punch, so whatever Reply

Thread

Link

Side to Side was a hit though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicki is trash. Not just the nazi, rapist brother shit. But she pretended to be bisexual for more fame, posted a "hilarious" pic of a costume where one person was Bill Cosby and the other was a drugged woman, said Trump's policies "aren't that bad," made fun of a mentally ill woman on instagram, mixes up Asian cultures, has an ~alter ego that's a gay man, unfollowed fans who wanted her to speak on Pulse and then liked homophobic tweets, and called black women "nappy headed hoes." I'm sure there's more too. Ugh I can't believe people worship her as "woke activist." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all true, i hate her

but she called out Miley, Iggy and Taylor that one time plus her "Monster" verse was great so all is forgiven until the end of time!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was also making fun of a woman in a wheelchair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Nicki now but I'm screaming @ that verse! She went tf off Reply

Thread

Link

lol does anyone fuck with nicki except ~woke white chicks on tumblr tho Reply

Thread

Link

omg, this describes one of my coworkers to a tee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Semi-OT cuz I don't think I've ever heard a Remy Ma track, but that's not shade, I just don't know her music. There is a concert featuring Kim, Remy, The Lox, and some other nobody in my area like tomorrow and I'm debating going because the tickets are cheap but idk. Like it would be cute to see Kim do a few of her songs and then Money, Power, Respect with The Lox, but I'm just wondering what Ima have to sit through to hear the 3 good songs they'll do. I don't need to hear anything that ain't The Jump Off + anything from Hard Core. Reply

Thread

Link

i'll always love remy for this:



it just makes me feel good. a bit like salt-n-pepa's body beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link