2017 César Award winners! Elle wins Best Picture, Xavier Dolan wins director
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" Win France's Cesar Awards https://t.co/0r0Ejhz4ss pic.twitter.com/Qv207jS7Py— TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 24, 2017
The big winners were It's Only the End of the World which won Best Director, Actor, and Editing, Divines, which won Best First Film, Best New Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and Elle, which won Best Film and Best Actress.
Best Film: “Elle”
Best Director: Xavier Dolan for “It’s Only the End of the World”
Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert for “Elle”
Best Actor: Gaspard Ulliel for “It’s Only the End of the World”
Best Supporting Actress: Deborah Lukumuena for “Divines”
Best Supporting Actor: James Thierree for “Chocolat”
Best New Actress: Oulaya Amamra for “Divines”
Best New Actor: Niels Schneider for “Dark Inclusion”
Best Foreign Film: “I, Daniel Blake” by Ken Loach (United Kingdom)
Best Original Screenplay: Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget for “The Aquatic Effect”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Celine Sciamma for “My Life as a Zucchini”
Best Documentary Film: “Thanks Boss!” by Francois Ruffin
Best First Film: “Divines” by Houda Benyamina
Best Original Score: Ibrahim Maalouf for “In the Forests of Siberia”
Best Sound: Marc Engles, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Rety, Jean-Paul Hurier for “The Odyssey”
Best Editing: Xavier Dolan for “It’s Only the End of the World”
Best Cinematography: Pascal Marti for “Frantz”
Best Costumes: Anaïs Romand for “The Dancer”
Best Production Design: Jérémie D. Lignol for “Chocolat”
Best Animated Film: “My Life as a Zucchini” by Claude Barras
Best Animated Short Film: “Celui Qui a Deux Ames” by Fabrice Luang-Vija
Best Short Film: (TIE) “Maman(s)” by Maïmouna Doucouré and “Vers la Tendresse” by Alice Diop
