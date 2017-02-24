2017 César Award winners! Elle wins Best Picture, Xavier Dolan wins director

The big winners werewhich won Best Director, Actor, and Editing,, which won Best First Film, Best New Actress and Best Supporting Actress, and, which won Best Film and Best Actress.“Elle”Xavier Dolan for “It’s Only the End of the World”Isabelle Huppert for “Elle”Gaspard Ulliel for “It’s Only the End of the World”Deborah Lukumuena for “Divines”James Thierree for “Chocolat”Oulaya Amamra for “Divines”Niels Schneider for “Dark Inclusion”“I, Daniel Blake” by Ken Loach (United Kingdom): Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget for “The Aquatic Effect”Celine Sciamma for “My Life as a Zucchini”“Thanks Boss!” by Francois Ruffin“Divines” by Houda Benyamina: Ibrahim Maalouf for “In the Forests of Siberia”Marc Engles, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Rety, Jean-Paul Hurier for “The Odyssey”Xavier Dolan for “It’s Only the End of the World”Pascal Marti for “Frantz”Anaïs Romand for “The Dancer”Jérémie D. Lignol for “Chocolat”“My Life as a Zucchini” by Claude Barras“Celui Qui a Deux Ames” by Fabrice Luang-Vija(TIE) “Maman(s)” by Maïmouna Doucouré and “Vers la Tendresse” by Alice Diop