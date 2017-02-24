Annette O’Toole Talks Stephen King’s It

Annette O'Toole gave a lengthy interview (available at the source) for Women in Horror month about her time working on the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's It. A few quotes:On remembering John Ritter: "John was a wonderful human being and we thought the world of one another. I continue to think that. I feel his warmth around me all the time."The scariest scene in the film for her: "I mostly remember the cup of tea that had this weird sludgy chocolate syrupy stuff that was the blood. It was probably the only scene in the whole film that FELT scary to shoot, because none of my buddies were there. It was just me. Just me and the really scary lady and the cup of chocolate blood stuff."On the upcoming remake/re-adaptation: "I don’t think they need to remake anything that was good the first time."Her favorite King novel: "I think my favorite though is his novel, Salem’s Lot. It really terrified me. I also loved The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon and Mr. Mercedes. I like the more off-brand King the best."