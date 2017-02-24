Kim makes the same plate of "soul food" for Kanye (again) and gets dragged
Kim this looks nasty, honey pic.twitter.com/Z7Iz62pilk— Vox Populi, Vox Dei (@Omgitstamz) February 23, 2017
No stranger to showing off her culinary skills on Snapchat, Kim posted some snaps of her cooking for Kanye the only things she knows how: Fried Chicken, rice and beans, corn bread, and banana pudding. Of course this led to Twitter dragging her.
y does Kim kardashian always feel the need to post & tell everybody anytime shes making soul food? & her corn bread looks like cum mufffins pic.twitter.com/ybkkJGoG9m— tori (@ttorrri) February 24, 2017
@KimKardashian was making chicken on her snap the other day and all that shxt looked like it was still bleeding 😂😂— Ni••a in da Pink Hat (@FuckYouPulze) February 24, 2017
I had to go see for my damn self this Kim feast of soul food😂😂😂 & I know it ain't enough seasoning on that chicken pic.twitter.com/r7NwJJJjDH— Bri' (@_BriNikole) February 24, 2017
@KimKardashian snap chat food looks Hella disgusting! Looking like I'd be on the shitter all day— ♡Mrs. Arruda♡ (@ashlokas) February 23, 2017
Someone gotta tell @KimKardashian Black folks don't just eat fried chicken wings + mac & cheese. That's beginners food anyways.— Jouelzy (@Jouelzy) February 23, 2017
Would you have a plate of Kim's soul food ONTD?
And then needing to add in it being soul food just annoys the shit out of me.
no wonder he's having mental health issues