Kim makes the same plate of "soul food" for Kanye (again) and gets dragged



No stranger to showing off her culinary skills on Snapchat, Kim posted some snaps of her cooking for Kanye the only things she knows how: Fried Chicken, rice and beans, corn bread, and banana pudding. Of course this led to Twitter dragging her.












Would you have a plate of Kim's soul food ONTD?

