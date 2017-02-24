February 24th, 2017, 02:09 pm illyrias_pet The Voice coaches, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton sing TLC's Waterfalls Source: YouTube Tagged: adam levine / maroon 5, alicia keys, blake shelton / miranda lambert, gwen stefani / no doubt Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
he's realllllly talented and it would be cool if he goes far. he's a good dude. his audition didn't do him justice because he was so nervous.
Edited at 2017-02-24 10:41 pm (UTC)