adam and blake really have nothing better to do than this show?

I refuse to click play especially with the way Blake sings like he is constipated and taking a long hard dump.

TLC is/was so great. Left Eye was such a great MC, she doesn't get cited and praised enough. I'm glad they covered her verse here.

ia. Bills Bills Bills is an iconic song

beyonc really slayz on Creep too

It seems like Gwen Stefani now sings like someone doing an impression of Gwen Stefani.

a dude i met/roomed with at a hostel in london is on will's team on the voice uk

he's realllllly talented and it would be cool if he goes far. he's a good dude. his audition didn't do him justice because he was so nervous.











Edited at 2017-02-24 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

