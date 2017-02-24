Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Unloading Groceries In New York

what a downgrade

at least josh seemed like he showered regularly. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe she's dated some of the most attractive people & now she's with norman reedus Reply

Thread

Link

Ew. Justice for Pacey. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like Louis Tomlinson but even more rat like Reply

Thread

Link

ew she cheated with that? Love yourself, sis Reply

Thread

Link

did they buy cucumbers? Reply

Thread

Link

lol beat me to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was surprised it wasn't the first comment tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sad that my first thought was "I wonder if they bought any cucumber?" Reply

Thread

Link

They're not an official couple until the second papped trip to Whole Foods Reply

Thread

Link

I know someone who tattooed his name on her wrist. I wanted to laugh but I lied and said I had also considered getting one my fave. Reply

Thread

Link



When was that tattoo done? Before July 2016? EDIT: LoL, I thought you meant Diane tattooed his name on her wrist. Nevermind!



Edited at 2017-02-24 10:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't ask. She is a huge Walking Dead fan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MEAGHAN YOUR JACKET THO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MEEEEGAAANNN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has the weirdest fans. Like someone bit him at a con, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does she not loved herself? does diane think after being with josh for 8 years it was time for a change ? she can do better ?



also i don't watch the walking dead but arnt emily and norman always flirting with each other or something Reply

Thread

Link

uggggghhhhhh. I fucking love Pacey. I still would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is disgusting for cheating plus he looks like a homeless person. Good luck to you both! Reply

Thread

Link

When I think of all the health issues he had, it makes me wonder how he could accomplish everything that he did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? It's crazy to think of what he could have accomplished had he been given half the attention/praise/affection that Joe Jr. received and had his health history. His dad literally thought it would be impossible for him to be as smart as his brother and didn't realize he had really excelled until he was elected President. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm pretty sure she lives in midtown east, or used to. i'd see her around there all the time Reply

Thread

Link