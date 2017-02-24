Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Unloading Groceries In New York
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were spotted in New York unloading groceries from a vehicle. Not a figure of speech, they were really unloading groceries.
If you need a refresher, Diane was rumored to have cheated on Joshua Jackson, her boyfriend of a decade, with Norman while Joshua was filming a documentary in the Philippines. Diane and Norman's reps denied everything, but Diane and Joshua broke up in July 2016 and she has been spotted with Norman since then.
at least josh seemed like he showered regularly.
Edited at 2017-02-24 10:34 pm (UTC)
also i don't watch the walking dead but arnt emily and norman always flirting with each other or something