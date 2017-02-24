[misc] shannyn shades

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Unloading Groceries In New York




Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were spotted in New York unloading groceries from a vehicle. Not a figure of speech, they were really unloading groceries.

If you need a refresher, Diane was rumored to have cheated on Joshua Jackson, her boyfriend of a decade, with Norman while Joshua was filming a documentary in the Philippines. Diane and Norman's reps denied everything, but Diane and Joshua broke up in July 2016 and she has been spotted with Norman since then.

Source

Tagged: , ,