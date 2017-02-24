Emotion by Carly Rae Jepsen (Queen of K-Pop) goes GOLD in South Korea!
What?! E-MO-TION went gold in South Korea! Happy happy surprise! Thank you 💋 pic.twitter.com/pcUSxvJtJN— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) February 24, 2017
I like her hair but...
glad that flop got fired tbh!
She had the hits/a flawless album to sell, was all over promoting it, but it still failed commercially. The first single was an awful choice, she had the chance to evolve in the eyes of the public, but they marketed it as a "Call Me Maybe" all over again, which is the farthest from what her perception should be.
But why no one tried to stop her after she had a plan to release the album in Japan few months before the US release? How could Scooter look at that and say it's ok?
MAY HA ENTIRE VOICE, AND SIDE B, REASON WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD