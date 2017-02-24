omg what kind of international pop queen! CRJ did that! did your faves? Reply

Thread

Link





What if my fave is in South Korea? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this album so much Reply

Thread

Link

I'm literally listening to it right now. Reply

Thread

Link

South Korea being blessed. Reply

Thread

Link

Clean up the (Samsung) corruption while you're around, Carly Sun Ray Jepsen Reply

Thread

Link

thought it was ScarJo and though this multitalented, multifaceted asian talent Reply

Thread

Link

wow, this post is sad. and gold in South Korea is only 5k. Reply

Thread

Link

well, get the fuck out then :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel so bad for the general population, never having been blessed by this gospel. hopefully her cult following and overseas sales keep her label/scooter happy enough to let her keep making albums Reply

Thread

Link

she's apparently working on a new one atm 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know the girl who did her album art and she told me that the way scooter's management team dropped the ball on promoting Emotion is like, a thing where everyone involved knew they FUCKED up. the woman who was in charge of Carly actually got fired for how poorly she handled it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, I wonder how it got messed up so badly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they just didn't do any work whatsoever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell the girl bless ha for making that iconic cover, the sweater and tights combo is truly a #LOOK



glad that flop got fired tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jess is a good girl (and head of scooter's creative!) and also is the one who saved the ariana album cover from that lolita baby porn mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Jones Crow shot the baby porn cover? He makes all her low budget covers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, and then jess's team came in and were like "oh no no no" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank god because that cover was awful. Her old costume designer and her used to make her stage outfits out of fetish pieces from sex shops 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also the being carried like a baby rumor is true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it really? Ariana is such a mess behind the scenes. Is she nice in person or a brat? I always hear mixed reviews Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i heard...not great things. that she's either fake demon nice or screaming at people. i still love her albums though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, Carly has commented on the messy rollout, if I recall correctly.



She had the hits/a flawless album to sell, was all over promoting it, but it still failed commercially. The first single was an awful choice, she had the chance to evolve in the eyes of the public, but they marketed it as a "Call Me Maybe" all over again, which is the farthest from what her perception should be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my god, i know. i still get weird faces when i say she's my favorite current pop star Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never been so glad someone got fired.

But why no one tried to stop her after she had a plan to release the album in Japan few months before the US release? How could Scooter look at that and say it's ok? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scooter's management team is horrible he only cares about Justin. The only reason Ariana had a revival in her DW era is because Justin had been laying low/touring/on a break and she rehired him. During the time Purpose was about to be released and Ariana was attempting to promote her perfume and Focus his team had her booked doing shows in Dubai, Las Vegas, and Tokyo days apart lol None of his other acts have even close to the same success as Justin. He just lucked out with Ariana because she had a fanbase already. Rixton, Who is Fancy, Carly Rae, etc are all struggling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they dropped Fancy :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? Yikes what happened? I wish Ari had a better management team. Scooter is the worst. When she dropped him she had an all female management team and while they didn't get her the same plugs everywhere she at least had people who cared. I wish Carly had a better team too because Scooter can only produce one hit wonders if that since he's really short sighted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

South Korea is one of my favourite travel destinations. It's such a great place. Reply

Thread

Link

queen of international records! Reply

Thread

Link

my humble pop queen :3 Reply

Thread

Link

칼리 레이젭슨 HOW DARE YOU NOT PERFORM MAKING MOST OF THE NIGHT?! Reply

Thread

Link

I hope she knows how beloved EMOTION + EMOTION B-Side is and her label is giving her enough support, she is a genuis queen! Reply

Thread

Link

I still think she should have made a video for store using all the vine compilations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's about time it went gold in Korea considering Tiffany was doing her best CRJ impression on all the music shows nearly a year ago Reply

Thread

Link

That framed photo should've been the cover of her album. Reply

Thread

Link

When is her song for that animated ballerina movie gonna drop? The sample was so good!!! Reply

Thread

Link

At least SOMEBODY has taste. Reply

Thread

Link

It is nice that she managed to secure her whole fan base for this picture. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol bye. You know this will be the year of Carly Rae! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





THERE ARE DOZENS OF US Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the black hair on her. Even with the mullet lol. She somehow made it work. Reply

Thread

Link

Inspired, innovative and DESERVED! Reply

Thread

Link