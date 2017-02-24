Florence

Rolling Stone Ranks All Best Actor Oscar-Winners Since 2000



source

last four:

- 16. Jean Dujardin, 'The Artist' 2011 (over: Demián Bichir - A Better Life, George Clooney - The Descendants, Gary Oldman - Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Brad Pitt - Moneyball)

- 15. Jeff Bridges, 'Crazy Heart' 2009(over: George Clooney - Up in the Air, Colin Firth - A Single Man, Morgan Freeman - Invictus, Jeremy Renner - The Hurt Locker)

- 14. Jamie Foxx, 'Ray' 2005 (over: Don Cheadle - Hotel Rwanda, Johnny Depp - Finding Neverland, Leonardo DiCaprio - The Aviator, Clint Eastwood - Million Dollar Baby)

- 13. Sean Penn, 'Mystic River' 2003 (over: Johnny Depp - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Ben Kingsley - House of Sand and Fog, Jude Law - Cold Mountain, Bill Murray - Lost in Translation)
Tagged: , , , ,