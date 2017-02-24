Rolling Stone Ranks All Best Actor Oscar-Winners Since 2000
Best Actor #Oscars-winners since 2000, ranked worst to best https://t.co/CZKq77jtoK pic.twitter.com/zGSb9nPHwz— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) 24. Februar 2017
last four:
- 16. Jean Dujardin, 'The Artist' 2011 (over: Demián Bichir - A Better Life, George Clooney - The Descendants, Gary Oldman - Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Brad Pitt - Moneyball)
- 15. Jeff Bridges, 'Crazy Heart' 2009(over: George Clooney - Up in the Air, Colin Firth - A Single Man, Morgan Freeman - Invictus, Jeremy Renner - The Hurt Locker)
- 14. Jamie Foxx, 'Ray' 2005 (over: Don Cheadle - Hotel Rwanda, Johnny Depp - Finding Neverland, Leonardo DiCaprio - The Aviator, Clint Eastwood - Million Dollar Baby)
- 13. Sean Penn, 'Mystic River' 2003 (over: Johnny Depp - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Ben Kingsley - House of Sand and Fog, Jude Law - Cold Mountain, Bill Murray - Lost in Translation)
All about that best actress/best supporting actress
Hopefully he is doing better in France
Jean Dujardin doesn't deserve last place.
I still need to watch Capote.
Also...IactuallykindalikedSeanasHarveyMi
the top 3 is the best. i miss psh so much ):
1. DDL for TWBB
2. PSH for Capote
3. DDL for Lincoln.
4. Russell Crowe for Gldiator- ia. people hate him but it's an iconic performance
5. Adrien Brody for The Pianist- haven't seen
6. Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club- dont want to watch
7. Forest Whitaker- Last King of Scotland- IA but must be higher
8. Leo for Bear movie- whatever
9. Colin Firth for King's Speech- let;s all pretend it's for A Single Man
10. Sean Penn for Milk- IA
11. Eddie Redcarpet for Stephen Hawking- DGAF
12. Denzel for Training Day- must be higher
13. Sean Penn for Mystic River- Razzie worthy IMO. That they killed my daughter scene is laughable
14. Jamie Foxx for Ray- movie is whatever but IMO it's one of the best biopic performances of all time
15. Jeff bridges for Crazy Heart- havent seen
16. Jean Dujardin for Artist- twee and embarrassing in hindsight
Also Jamie Foxx should be higher on the list. Jean Dujardin was good in The Artist, but it 's pretty much the La La Land of its year.
Also PSH is so missed. He left a void in the industry.
1999 was a tough year though I dont' think anyone could have really beaten Kevin Spacey even though almost all the nominated performances were incredibly strong.
do things to me DDL
i knew he was going to win during the I ABANDONED MY BOYYYYYYYYYY scene
I know it was 1998, but Roberto Benigni winning for Life is Beautiful was awful, I hated that movie.
veto!!! this was one of the most iconique acceptance speeches of all time
OF ALL TIME
he was genuinely so happy, it's always good to watch