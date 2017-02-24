Rolling Stone Ranks All Best Actor Oscar-Winners Since 2000

lol I have zero interest in best actor



I completely forgot about Jean Dujardin. Reply

He was such a cutie but deff a flash in the pan for Hollywood



Hopefully he is doing better in France Reply

Everyone has. I can't believe the artist won best picture. It's a decent film but not memorable by any means Reply

He was better then the other nominees that year. I mean we're Clooney and Pitt really better then him? Reply

i rewatched Cold Mountain some time ago. i didn't remembered it being THAT violent. holy shit Reply

I thought Cold Mountain was sooo boring. Plus Renee Zellweger did NOT deserve to win. Reply

yea it's a very bad movie. very 2000s and dated Reply

Ugh, yes, the scene with Kathy Baker and the fence disturbs me to this day. Reply

there's like 1 memorable performance on that list lmao Reply

Penn didn't deserve any of his Oscars. #justiceforlostintranslation #justiceforthewrestler



Jean Dujardin doesn't deserve last place.



I still need to watch Capote. Reply

Yep, that hot French daddy doesn't deserve that. Reply

Lost in Translation sucked, tbh. But he was so hammy in Mystic River. "IS THAT MY DAUGHTA IN THERE!?!?!?!?" shut up. Reply

yeah i watched lost in translation a few months ago and i couldn't get into it it was just so damn boring i felt like the story didn't go anywhere?? or maybe i didn't "get" it Reply

Phillip Seymour Hoffman was amazing in Capote, totally deserved.



Also...IactuallykindalikedSeanasHarveyMi lkoopatmeandmyfloptaste Reply

Eh, he's a piece of shit but I thought he deserved it for Milk. Reply

I hate him but he is amazing as Harvey Milk. Reply

I like Jean Dujardin but I liked Demian Bichir that year. I'm ok with the top 4 although I wish Russell had won for Cinderella Man -- but that was the year of the cellphone throw so... Reply

no @ alright alright alrigth on #8



the top 3 is the best. i miss psh so much ): Reply

Don Cheadle should have won over Jamie Foxx. Ray wasn't even that good of a movie. Reply

i think the top 3 are completely correct

1. DDL for TWBB

2. PSH for Capote

3. DDL for Lincoln.

4. Russell Crowe for Gldiator- ia. people hate him but it's an iconic performance

5. Adrien Brody for The Pianist- haven't seen

6. Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club- dont want to watch

7. Forest Whitaker- Last King of Scotland- IA but must be higher

8. Leo for Bear movie- whatever

9. Colin Firth for King's Speech- let;s all pretend it's for A Single Man

10. Sean Penn for Milk- IA

11. Eddie Redcarpet for Stephen Hawking- DGAF

12. Denzel for Training Day- must be higher

13. Sean Penn for Mystic River- Razzie worthy IMO. That they killed my daughter scene is laughable

14. Jamie Foxx for Ray- movie is whatever but IMO it's one of the best biopic performances of all time

15. Jeff bridges for Crazy Heart- havent seen

16. Jean Dujardin for Artist- twee and embarrassing in hindsight



Forest should've been number 4 - he destroyed me in Last King of Scotland. Reply

I think one and two could be interchangeable / tied. Those performances are both incredible. Reply

IDK. Capote is too studied for me. PSH himself has given better performances. Much like DDL's Lincoln. But Daniel Plainview was unpredictable and will stand the test of time. so many iconic scenes. Reply

PSH was phenomenal in Capote. He really got the body language and the voice right down. Reply

i feel like no one has seen Crazy Heart Reply

idc what anyone says denzel was amazing in training day. maybe it was a pity oscar but he was so good! Reply

The problem with Best Actor category especially is that the winners wind up getting awards based on body of work rather than the specific performances. You have a lot of people who don't win the year they do their strongest work and then win on another performance that wasn't as good but had a better campaign. Denzel losing for The Hurricane but winning for Training Day, Crowe losing for The Insider but winning for Gladiator, Jeff Bridges mumbling his way through Crazy Heart and winning even though he's been better in like 10 other movies.



Also Jamie Foxx should be higher on the list. Jean Dujardin was good in The Artist, but it 's pretty much the La La Land of its year.



Also PSH is so missed. He left a void in the industry.



Crowe's performance for Insider is better and it is a criminal loss but Gladiator is a fantastic performance of another order. he works different registers well and is an actor of the calibre of DDL but without the hype and is a huge mess personally Reply

He used to have the hype but then he picked shitty scripts, got ugly, and made too many headlines for the wrong reasons. Reply

I love Russell Crowe's acting, Gladiator is IMO a great movie and he does great things with that character. I just wish he'd won for The Insider because to me that is a masterclass on acting and I stan Michael Mann.



1999 was a tough year though I dont' think anyone could have really beaten Kevin Spacey even though almost all the nominated performances were incredibly strong. Reply

this scene alone was award worthy

omfg....ddl is a god how.... Reply

i honestly love him so much



do things to me DDL Reply

this scene was born iconic



i knew he was going to win during the I ABANDONED MY BOYYYYYYYYYY scene Reply

but my favorite is that steak house scene where he ridiculously throws that handkerchief over his face (so that his son doesnt read his lips) to talk Reply

that scene is prob my fave cinematic moment ever lol. i like to shout that quote whenever its vaguely appropriate (mostly when i leave my dog home alone) Reply

I wonder how people have never managed to put together a project staring DDL and Meryl Streep. Reply

I honestly can't stand Jamie Foxx ever since he won the Oscar. Reply

tbh I'd swap out DDL for Lincoln w Adrien Brody but I mostly agree w this list. Reply

I loved Denzel in Training Day, IDK why everyone hates it.



I know it was 1998, but Roberto Benigni winning for Life is Beautiful was awful, I hated that movie. Reply

I know it was 1998, but Roberto Benigni winning for Life is Beautiful was awful, I hated that movie.



veto!!! this was one of the most iconique acceptance speeches of all time







OF ALL TIME veto!!! this was one of the most iconique acceptance speeches of all timeOF ALL TIME Reply

i think back then the oscars actually meant something. if you look back at the winners you see that it has some legitimacy....increasingly it has become a joke. maybe because too many people have oscars. inevitable i guess Reply

ikr



he was genuinely so happy, it's always good to watch Reply

