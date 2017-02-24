February 24th, 2017, 12:39 pm britneyspears New Music Video: Alaska Thunderfuck ft. Gia Gunn - "Stun" Car Girls:Courtney ActCassandra MooreMariah Paris Balenciaga (rise queen, rise!)Leg double to Ms. Thunderfuck:Willam Bellisourceready for rpdr s9, ontd? Tagged: lgbtq / rights, music video, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
Endlessly quotable.
SO MAD ABOUT ME LIKE HELEN HUNT!!
she should rap more, her voice is too cute
Like the beat is trash, but the lyrics are so catchy and STUN is such a fun word to use.
Sometimes I get drunk and talk exclusively in Gia Gunn quotes, like annoying, leave random friends who don't even watch Drag Race WhatsApp voice messages. She has one of the greatest vocabularies of all seasons. The only one queen who gave me more catchphrases is probably Laganja. Season 6 was so fucking good. I want #TeamTooMuch to slay All Stars 3.
The video was meh tho, and that dancing part is no good for people with epilepsy
Edited at 2017-02-24 09:35 pm (UTC)