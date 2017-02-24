i hated her so much during all stars 2 but i love her again. waiting for the come to brazil video tbh Reply

gia gunn is one of the best queens from that show EVER.

Endlessly quotable.



quotable, yes. but i don't think she was that great.

Gia was truly dumb, but that made her insanely funny. Like Jasmine Masters, but the later shined on her YouTube channel more than on the show

as far the challenges go, no. But I was glued to the screen when she was on in the workroom.

did mariah aka mariah paris aka mariah successful have work done? she still looks good, but different.

mariah looks better and better as time goes on!

she gained a lil weight but she's sickening as evah

i love this song, its my anthem especially Gia's lines



SO MAD ABOUT ME LIKE HELEN HUNT!!



she should rap more, her voice is too cute Reply

SLAY ME QUEEN OF SNAKES

I have so many feelings about this.

Like the beat is trash, but the lyrics are so catchy and STUN is such a fun word to use.

Sometimes I get drunk and talk exclusively in Gia Gunn quotes, like annoying, leave random friends who don't even watch Drag Race WhatsApp voice messages. She has one of the greatest vocabularies of all seasons. The only one queen who gave me more catchphrases is probably Laganja. Season 6 was so fucking good. I want #TeamTooMuch to slay All Stars 3.

The video was meh tho, and that dancing part is no good for people with epilepsy Reply

this is the best song from puppet TBH!

This song contained a Mad About You reference. I'm impressed.

im not even a stan, but i have to admit that Alaska is the all star. not only all-around talented w/in the competition, but her marketing ability is insane. how quickly she turned the hate around and got back in the fandom's good graces is unprecedented. she really is a force Reply

can't deny that she's multi-talented but if she was such an all star there wouldn't have been hate in the first place.

depends on your definition of all star, i guess. audiences root for the underdog and as2 alaska was the absolute antithesis of an underdog. no queen would've been liked while sending fan faves home and dominating the challenges

As far as drag queens releasing music goes, Poundcake is a solid effort.



Edited at 2017-02-24 09:35 pm (UTC)

Valentina is going to win season 9. Bookmark this.

