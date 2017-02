Only one woman was hired to direct a drama for the 2017 TV pilot season

#PilotSeason 2017 yields only one female drama director as diversity slips further https://t.co/uRGZs2mWGa — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 23, 2017

- Of the 41 new broadcast dramas being shot this pilot season,Liz Friedlander for- This is a decrease from the past couple of years.Ava DuVernay (CBS’ For Justice), Sanaa Hamri (Fox’s Studio City), Coky Giedroyc (ABC’s Broad Squad), and Julie Anne Robinson (ABC’s The Catch).Jennifer Getzinger (NBC’s Miranda’s Rights), and Friedlander (ABC's Conviction).- This is alsofor either drama or comedy pilots.- Things are slightly better on the comedy side but not by much: this season, five (potentially six) comedy pilots will be spread out among three female directors. Last year, nine comedy pilots were spread out among eight female directors. This means the same, experienced female directors are going out for the same assignments, instead of new ones being given an opportunity to break out- Numbers arethis year, four were hired for drama pilots and three for comedy pilots. That's a decrease from last year, when seven were hired for dramas and three for comedies.- Sources in the Deadline article have some possible explanations for this terrible trend: There was a push to “think outside of the white male box,” butwho were either too busy/uninterested: Susanne Bier, Kathryn Bigelow, Elizabeth Banks. There are also less open pilot assignments, which means more and more shows already have big-time directors (who are of course white and male) attached to the pilot before it even gets greenlit- The EEOC recently investigated Hollywood's sexist hiring practices and fount that major studios systemically discriminated against women directors. They're currently in talks for a settlement, but there's possibility of a lawsuit.Source 1