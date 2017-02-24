Only one woman was hired to direct a drama for the 2017 TV pilot season

Just looked up this Las Reinas show and it's about Latin@s being involved in the criminal underworld. #groundbreaking #representation #breakingstereotypes Reply

What the fuck? I feel like I've heard about 5 different shows like that this year. I need One Day at a Time to come back.

It's funny because Sonia Braga is going to star in it as like the head of the mafia family and her niece, Alice Braga, is over on USA staring in her own show about Latinas in the criminal drug underworld.



One Day at a Time is a fucking gem that is being payed dust. I literally had 0 knowledge of it until I saw the ONTD post.



literally why has it not been renewed yet? like get your shit together @netflix

well better than maids again

what a surprise

Hiring female directors doesn't do anything. It's only a symptom to the real problem. This is like 1st year feminism shit

But I do hope the EEOC wins. Good for them. Hollywood only pays attention when their own wallets are on the line

UGHHHH.



Susanne Bier, Kathryn Bigelow, Elizabeth Banks.



This is a fucking joke. These women are so talented, so accomplished, and these unattainable women are what they consider acceptable to direct a pilot????



Like stop trying to get Kathryn Bigelow to direct your crappy little shit, Bigelow is so beyond you. Reply

On the other hand there are some TV shows coming out soon that are either mostly women directed or have a substantial amount of women directors:



Anne (Anne of Green Gables adaptation) (Niki Caro did the pilot also some of my faves like Patricia Rozema and Sandra Goldbacher did eps)



Gypsy (Sam Taylor-Johnson did the pilot and Victoria Mahoney also directed some eps)



The Handmaid's Tale (Reed Morano directed half the episodes)



Top of the Lake: China Girl (Jane Campion wrote and directed half the episodes)



Shots Fired (Gina Prince-Bythewood created the show and did the pilot and I believe most of the directors involved in this are black)



Alias Grace (Mary Harron did the whole miniseries)

