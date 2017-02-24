Marie Claire on Casey Affleck sex harassment lawsuits and why he shouldn't win an Oscar

this movie was so fucking good but he is such a piece of shit. i wish his career would be hurt by what he did, but it won't be. i wish i didn't enjoy the movie so much. Reply

ia I thought he was amazing and deserved the Oscar and then I found out how shitty he is Reply

Wow. I'm impressed a major outlet like Marie Claire is calling him out. Reply

the daily beast and nymag also ran stories months ago, the general public just didn't care Reply

The general public doesn't care about Casey Affleck period. Most probably don't even know he's nominated, why would they pay attention to anything else about him? Reply

Lots of outlets have written about this, I think people just don't really care/know about him in the same way they know about Ben. A lot of people don't even know he's nominated so he only registers as Ben Affleck's forgettable brother to them. Reply

all i want on sunday is for him to lose Reply

idk who else is running but for those of you who follow oscar predictions what are his chances? Reply

He's the frontrunner, but Denzel has a chance of an upset. Reply

i have hope for denzel after his sag also didn't those ballots had had praises for viggo? maybe that will be some major twist lol Reply

IA, especially since Denzel has the SAG and there's a lot of crossover between SAG members and the Academy. Reply

he could win if the academy doesn't want it face backlash but idk if this is a big enough deal/if most people know about it Reply

He's the frontrunner right now. It's pretty much his to lose Reply

The only one who can realistically beat him is Denzel because he won the SAG, but Aflalfla won the Golden Globe and the BAFTA, so it's difficult to say. Recently, there's been a lot of support for Viggo Mortensen, who we previously thought was a filler nom, so now I guess we're hoping the votes get split and anyone who is not Aflafla gets it. Reply

the closest acting race of the night. casey is more likely if you look at statistics but i'm predicting denzel Reply

I've watched most of the BP nominees except this and hacksaw ridge because i refuse to.



Also I'm hearing that there might be chances for an upset with Denzel snatching the award and I'm praying for this to happen Reply

It sounds like voters enjoyed Viggo the most based on the anon interviews coming out this week, which would be the biggest upset in over a decade Reply

i would be SO here for that. captain fantastic was no big deal in general, but his performance was brilliant Reply

that's only a handful of people... i can't see it happening, it's going to be either affleck or denzel Reply

I'd be down for it - out of everything I saw he gave the best lead performance (and I liked Captain Fantastic too). Reply

he was so great in captain fantastic Reply

these anon ballots always start some surprise upset buzz that never pans out. happens every year



Edited at 2017-02-24 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I refuse to watch those too.



And yes I'm praying for an upset. Reply

Can't even get past the "it's not assault, just harassment" shit. OH THEN IT'S TOTALLY OKAY, GIVE HIM ALL THE AWARDS AND MONEY. The core issue is he used his position of power and fame to treat people badly and make them feel unsafe. The nuance of what specific bad thing he did is just a distraction from having to acknowledge the guy you like - the guy that looks like you, your brothers, your friends - did a bad thing and got away with it. Reply

I'm hoping Denzel or Viggo snatch it from him. The latter would be such an awesome upset. Reply

i know it won't happen but i hope this belated criticism of his existence hurt his chances



and i wanna watch that movie but i get the vibe that all those white people would've been trump voters and it annoys me



Edited at 2017-02-24 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I agree with the article, though I do think he was the best performance of the year and don't feel that it's an Oscar worthy performance from Denzel, so I'll be rooting for Viggo to pull an upset Reply

I hated his movie so fucking much. I'm really surprised at how much praise it received Reply

i kinda hated it too

for overrated movie about yet another story of white man pain enough.gif



also michelle had 2min screentime and she was tragic, yet janelle and taraji are nomination free -.- Reply

It would have been a better (though inevitably less well-received) film if Affleck's character was a woman and was allowed to be/react/be reacted to much the same way. Reply

Yeah, I thought it was very underwhelming Reply

omfg at his foundation or whatever donating to trump. die mofo Reply

I talked to some girl on Twitter, who was like, that's his production partner not him but Middleton gave under multiple names and that being one of them. How do people not see that if someone's name is attached to something like this it reflects on them?



You know if this was viola or Denzel it would be news too Reply

mte. if i were a public figure i would make sure by whatever means that not even my name is distantly associated in favor with trumps Reply

Go Denzel! Reply

I'm hoping for an upset. Reply

Honestly, Viggo deserves the award. He has great range in Captain Fantastic. But I'll also be happy if Denzel wins.



I can't remember who else is nominated. Reply

Ryan Gosling - Lala Land

Andrew Garfield - Silence Hacksaw Flop Reply

Ryan was ok, but literally any actor who can hold a note could have played his part. Should have cast John Legend in his place.



I refuse to watch HACKsaw and yes he should have been nominated for Silence. Every clip I've seen of him in Hack makes me cringe. It's like "look at me, I'm ACTING!!11" #justiceforSilence Reply

it is andrew garfield /for not the movie he should be nominated for/ and ryan gosling it is weak ass year in that category Reply

mte about Viggo Reply

ia on viggo and also due to his past performances, since those are also sometimes in the back of oscar voters' minds, he always puts so much into his roles Reply

