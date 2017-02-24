The View with Howie Mandel talks about Bannon/Priebus bromance
.@HowieMandel on Bannon and Priebus' embrace at CPAC: "I won't shake hands, let alone touch somebody on the inner thigh ..." pic.twitter.com/ItMEjMCAap— The View (@TheView) February 24, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Howie Mandel (Guy Friday co-host)
Today's HOT topics:
Are Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus work buddies?
Howie Mandel wants Nick Cannon to come back on America's Got Talent
Guest Breitbart Senior Editor Joel Pollak talks about Bannon's Relationship with
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5