[movie] legobatman: joker

The View with Howie Mandel talks about Bannon/Priebus bromance



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Howie Mandel (Guy Friday co-host)

Today's HOT topics:
Are Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus work buddies?
Howie Mandel wants Nick Cannon to come back on America's Got Talent
Guest Breitbart Senior Editor Joel Pollak talks about Bannon's Relationship with 45








SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
  • Current Music: Saba - Monday to Monday
Tagged: , , , , , ,