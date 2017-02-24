



umm Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! Jennifer's Body is a timeless American classic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't know if it's Megan Fox or Lindsay in Liz & Dick? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Megan was flawless in that movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now this is a movie that should be turned into a (mini)-show. Just have her and her ilk infect female teenagers around the world and turn them into men eating, women licking creatures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA!



The ending of the movie felt too rushed but a mini-series would be perfect



Get on it, HBO! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie is a cult classic. I won't stand for this slander. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jennifer's body is an incredible movie, like.....what kind of terrible taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay but Heartbreakers is great with Jennifer Love Hewitt.



And I don't care but I love The Butterfly Effect. I think it's genuinely good (with the exception of one alternate storyline) and the premise was interesting. I still watch it every couple years. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Heartbreakers!



Definitely underrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was coming in here to be outraged over Heartbreakers as well. Such a fun movie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree with both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really remember all the alternate story lines, which one didn't you like? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The one where Amy Smart was basically a hooker and then killed herself. It wasn't a very long alternate story line but it was the weakest of the bunch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I just mentioned heartbreakers, so good and such a good cast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't bother watching but Chris Evans should be no. 1 Reply

Thread

Link

I thought he was pretty good in Sunshine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He needs to stop trying and just do porn tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lies. Sunshine and Snowpiercer.



Also, Cellular is easy fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with the person who said Sunshine's good so like... there is at least THAT lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually love Not Another Teen Movie lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think that he was a key component in making it good or anything, but Snowpiercer is a great movie IMO.



Sunshine and Scott Pilgrim are good movies also and for whatever it's worth I think Captain America 2 is one of the better Marvel movies. I def. do NOT think that he's a great or even a good actor, he's 'okay' at best, but if you stick him with a good script & co-workers he doesn't actively bring a movie down either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk I really liked Cellular, and The Winter Soldier is easily one of the best Marvel movies



Edited at 2017-02-24 08:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! Another person who enjoys that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed his filmography is trash



sunshine started out good then idk what happened in the second half but that film is shit



edit: ok he was in scott pilgrim i'll give him that



Edited at 2017-02-24 08:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except he's a decent Captain America and good in Snowpiercer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is Emma Watson at #1?



I like Megan Fox, sue me. Reply

Thread

Link

Harry Potter franchise is heavenly, at least the first half of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love HP but Hermione was never my fav, Queen Luna FTW. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm sorry but I love Perks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually liked her in The Bling Ring - she got Alexis Neiers pretty well lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I dunno, Kristen changed my mind about her forever in The Runaways. #yeshomo, admittedly, but I thought that was legit great apart from that. And the OTT love for Clouds of Sils Maria hit emperor's-new-clothes level of surreal, but I did like her in it.



This is an absurd statement to make, but: JLH is legit great in her SVU episode. This was kinda before that show went profoundly off the rails, and she's actually really heartbreaking. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte on the first part. Runaways were good and I had sex watching them for the first time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Jennifer's Body. It's sort of getting a cult classic vibe now, there are so many people (including me) who discovered it later on and really like it. Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed it up to a point. Once they moved away from the dynamic between Jennifer & Needy it went of the rails for me.



The prom stuff with Needy's useless bf was zzzzzzz and predictable and the sense of humour went away





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now this is Friday night post material. Reply

Thread

Link

Um Can't Hardly Wait is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

One of the truly great 90s teen movies that doesn't get enough love. I love that Ethan and Peter still post about it sometimes on twitter and IG too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so damn underrated and I LOVE that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that movie is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clearly these list makers don't understand true artistic cinema when they see it. Namely Jennifer's Body amd I Know What You Did Last Summer. Therefore they're unworthy of more of my time. Reply

Thread

Link

Good movie and good performance are two different criteria Reply

Thread

Link

so many people seem incapable of telling the difference Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lies, Kristen's indie festival shit is very very good Reply

Thread

Link

Amen, but people like to act as though Twilight is the only movie she's ever been in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Oh this video can fuck off Jennifer's Body is hilarious and fun Reply

Thread

Link

jennifer's body tho u lil bitch ass vid Reply

Thread

Link

at least they got #1 right Reply

Thread

Link



Election is a fantastic movie so this list is invalid. Reply

Thread

Link