February 24th, 2017, 09:44 pm p0uritup 8(4) Famous Actors Who Have Literally Never Been Good In A Movie 8. Ashton Kutcher4. Megan Fox3. Jared Padalecki2. Jennifer Love HewittsourceLet's Be Real, this list is missing Kristen Stewart Tagged: actor / actress, ashton kutcher, jared padalecki, jennifer love hewitt, list, megan fox Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9898 comments Add comment
Thank you! Jennifer's Body is a timeless American classic!
The ending of the movie felt too rushed but a mini-series would be perfect
Get on it, HBO!
And I don't care but I love The Butterfly Effect. I think it's genuinely good (with the exception of one alternate storyline) and the premise was interesting. I still watch it every couple years.
Definitely underrated.
Agree with both.
Also, Cellular is easy fun.
Sunshine and Scott Pilgrim are good movies also and for whatever it's worth I think Captain America 2 is one of the better Marvel movies. I def. do NOT think that he's a great or even a good actor, he's 'okay' at best, but if you stick him with a good script & co-workers he doesn't actively bring a movie down either.
Edited at 2017-02-24 08:19 pm (UTC)
sunshine started out good then idk what happened in the second half but that film is shit
edit: ok he was in scott pilgrim i'll give him that
Edited at 2017-02-24 08:19 pm (UTC)
I like Megan Fox, sue me.
This is an absurd statement to make, but: JLH is legit great in her SVU episode. This was kinda before that show went profoundly off the rails, and she's actually really heartbreaking.
The prom stuff with Needy's useless bf was zzzzzzz and predictable and the sense of humour went away
One of the truly great 90s teen movies that doesn't get enough love. I love that Ethan and Peter still post about it sometimes on twitter and IG too.
Clearly these list makers don't understand true artistic cinema when they see it. Namely Jennifer's Body amd I Know What You Did Last Summer. Therefore they're unworthy of more of my time.