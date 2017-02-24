Oprah Winfrey explains why she 'didn't want babies'
her work with the boarding school
"It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain. For me it was perfect, because I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mum for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! But this is so rewarding."
"When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children. Love knows no boundaries."
in 2013 in an old interview
"If I had kids, my kids would hate me."
"They would have ended up on the equivalent of the 'Oprah' show talking about me because something [in my life] would have had to suffer and it would've probably been them,"
her life-long battle with weight and food.
"[My weight] has been the go-to comfort for me. You use it as your coat and your shield, and it keeps you from doing things. You don’t have to go to that party because you don’t have a dress to wear and nothing is going to fit you. But the wonderful thing for me is that I reached a point where I no longer wanted to hide,"
Do you want to have babies ONTD ? And Why ?
Also hell, I'm 26 and still rely on my mom a ridiculous amount.
This! I also have a problem with people who assume you want more than one. Like no I don't want a trunk load, maybe I want somw quality time to myself in this lifetime.
an amazing trail blazing career that was so interesting and fulfilling and gave her a lot of further opportunities and made her rich as hell
that money therefore allowing her to do whatever the F she wanted with her whole life.
fascinating friends and experiences
why the HELL would anyone feel an absence when she had all that?
i swear to you, now that i'm at the age where my friends are starting to get pregnant it seems apparent to me more and more that a lot of women want to get pregnant because they have nothing else going on in their lives that they're proud of/passionate about.
oprah had everything to be proud of and passionate about. her life is full enough.
--- brought to you by my annoyed projection at my friends wife demanding babies because her career was a flop and she had no friends.
Men too.
I'm at that point too where some of my friends are getting married not because they're super in love with who they're with but just because they have a deadline for how they want things to go.
I don't think I'll ever have any bio kids though. I'm not in the right place to take care of a kid, and the world is so fucked up anyway, environment wise, the last thing we need is more kids.
fuck you.
But generally I feel nah. I'm afraid of passing down mental illness. Also this world is an awful place and what if I make terrible people.
I'm glad she's speaking out about this; not to sound all Tumblr and ~destroy-the-idea-ish, but we really gotta normalize the idea that it's okay for women to not want kids and that it's obnoxious to tell us that we'll change our minds eventually, etc.