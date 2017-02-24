Oprah Winfrey explains why she 'didn't want babies'

i'm starting to not want kids. i did for a while, but now, no. maybe when in like 10 years i'll change my mind but i'm p firm Reply

It annoys me that women have to always explain why they don't want children. Maybe they don't fucking want to, how bout dat? Reply

I feel like it's a weird projection from those women who Never Had A Purpose Until They Had Kids -- almost this weird kind of jealousy that another woman found a purpose in something else (career, etc) and doesn't need to look for anything else Reply

those kind of women confuse me. it's one thing if your perception changes when you have a kid, duh that's obvious, but you were NOTHING before you were a mother? that's strange. Reply

My cousin pulls that shit with my older sister all the time, my older sister is in Brazil rn for Carnaval and my cousin make this lowkey rude comments that she wishes she could be she has to take care of two kids and work and blah blah blah... Binnnch nobody held a gun to your head and told you to have kids. 🙄 Reply

I always found it to be that people need a reason to shit on others so they feel good about themselves. I don't know if it's envy or what, though. Reply

mmmhmmm Reply

I can shut people up pretty quickly with my reasoning but it's annoying that I have to give them my reasoning. Reply

You know what I have noticed too, all the girls I know that had babies young brag about how they will be ~free from kids~ in their 40s. Like you say this kid is your life but you wanted to get it over with?



Also hell, I'm 26 and still rely on my mom a ridiculous amount. Reply

cue people trying to convince you that you just haven't met "the right guy" yet and once you do you're sure to change your mind. Reply

This! I also have a problem with people who assume you want more than one. Like no I don't want a trunk load, maybe I want somw quality time to myself in this lifetime. Reply

Never wanted them and don't have any. I have my dream life, ngl. I write novels and read most of the day with no pressure to pay attention to anyone or make more money.



Edited at 2017-02-24 07:56 pm (UTC) Reply

why the hell would she want babies? her life was/is SO FULL.

an amazing trail blazing career that was so interesting and fulfilling and gave her a lot of further opportunities and made her rich as hell

that money therefore allowing her to do whatever the F she wanted with her whole life.

fascinating friends and experiences

why the HELL would anyone feel an absence when she had all that?



i swear to you, now that i'm at the age where my friends are starting to get pregnant it seems apparent to me more and more that a lot of women want to get pregnant because they have nothing else going on in their lives that they're proud of/passionate about.



oprah had everything to be proud of and passionate about. her life is full enough.



--- brought to you by my annoyed projection at my friends wife demanding babies because her career was a flop and she had no friends. Reply

more and more that a lot of women want to get pregnant because they have nothing else going on in their lives that they're proud of/passionate about.



Men too.



I'm at that point too where some of my friends are getting married not because they're super in love with who they're with but just because they have a deadline for how they want things to go. Reply

I find a lot of people do want to follow the societal script of marriage and babies, regardless of whether it's right for them Reply

i am much better with puppies than children tbh so i can relate Reply

Agreed! I don't even have the patience for puppies, just the one I already have lol. Although it's funny if I said to someone I didn't want to get a puppy because of time, money, responsibility, and/or even just not liking animals or whatever they would completely understand and yet it's okay to call me selfish or tell me I'll change my mind when it comes to an entire human being.



Edited at 2017-02-24 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

I didn't want kids, but now I can tell my biological clock is ticking because I actually do want one.



I don't think I'll ever have any bio kids though. I'm not in the right place to take care of a kid, and the world is so fucked up anyway, environment wise, the last thing we need is more kids. Reply

I really hate that people (namely women) have to "explain" their procreation choices. Reply

God no, I'm too vain about my body to go through a pregnancy, and I have no patience for babies. I'd rather adopt an older child tbh Reply

I've never really wanted kids but I don't talk about it much because people make me explain myself and lowkey accuse me of being selfish. Reply

My dad straight up called me selfish and when I asked him how it was selfish to not have a kid knowing I would hate that life he didn't have an answer but I was still selfish. Reply

My favorite is when people say "who's gonna take care of you when you're older" as if having kids just so you won't be lonely when your old isn't selfish Reply

I've never understood the "selfish" claim. If you want kids then isn't it selfish to have them since it's what you want? Reply

don't want, never did want kids. i wish people stopped trying to convince me that my life will be fulfilled if i had 3 kids.



fuck you. Reply

I'm enjoying my role as Best Aunt Ever too much to worry about having kids right now. Reply

i can't wait for one of my sisters to have kids so i can be an aunt, i feel like being the greatest aunt is the best of all worlds Reply

Same. I love my niece and nephew so damn much but I like being the fun aunt that they can hangout with and then go home and live my life. Reply

no bc i believe the world will be ont he verge of unhabitable in 50-100 years and i don't want to bring a kid into that kind of world. i do want to adopt bc there's kids that are already here and want/need a family. Reply

that's pretty much my mindset at this point as well. unless there are significant changes/technological breakthroughs/interventions within the next decade i'm adopting and even then i might pass Reply

I want babies today at least



But generally I feel nah. I'm afraid of passing down mental illness. Also this world is an awful place and what if I make terrible people. Reply

