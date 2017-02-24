Oprah Winfrey explains why she 'didn't want babies'


her work with the boarding school
"It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain. For me it was perfect, because I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mum for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! But this is so rewarding."



"When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children. Love knows no boundaries."

in 2013 in an old interview
"If I had kids, my kids would hate me."
"They would have ended up on the equivalent of the 'Oprah' show talking about me because something [in my life] would have had to suffer and it would've probably been them,"

her life-long battle with weight and food.
"[My weight] has been the go-to comfort for me. You use it as your coat and your shield, and it keeps you from doing things. You don’t have to go to that party because you don’t have a dress to wear and nothing is going to fit you. But the wonderful thing for me is that I reached a point where I no longer wanted to hide,"


