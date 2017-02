I actually had an arm draped across me before I started typing this. I thought it was because I was cold and I was trying to stay warm but it turns out I'm pregnant. God bless the British media. Reply

I hope you have a healthy pregnancy! Reply

It was probably gas. Lol if it's fart she's trying to hold in that starts a pregnancy rumour. Reply

According to this many times, and all of them I was unaware of until now. Reply

god that would drive me nuts. mags speculating that i'm pregnant because i touched my stomach, or because i ate a big meal, or was bloated from my period. Reply

i guess that means i'm pregnant too bc I touch my belly alla time Reply

ridic



everything else aside, they were all hilariously drunk that night





i can now say that i am obsessed with LM's "touch" Reply

Makes sense, whenever I'm trying to hide a pregnancy I wear that exact outfit. Reply

i've been pregnant a lot then Reply

