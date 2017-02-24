GOT alum Ian McShane has some mighty harsh words for fans of the show


"The show is huge, but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely]. You want to say, 'Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more'."
"Firstly, you love it. Secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out. And what am I giving away? 'A character beloved by everybody returns.' Get a fucking life."

Before his episode aired, McShane tantalized viewers with a hint that his character would be "bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again," leading spoiler-savvy fans to surmise that The Hound would be making a reappearance following his supposed death after battling Brienne in Season 4.

