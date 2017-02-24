GOT alum Ian McShane has some mighty harsh words for fans of the show
"Game of Thrones" alum Ian McShane has some mighty harsh words for fans of the show: https://t.co/F1UsKZxTyW pic.twitter.com/mI3g7Rd1wo— Mashable (@mashable) 24 février 2017
"The show is huge, but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely]. You want to say, 'Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more'."
"Firstly, you love it. Secondly, you'll have forgotten by the time it comes out. And what am I giving away? 'A character beloved by everybody returns.' Get a fucking life."
Before his episode aired, McShane tantalized viewers with a hint that his character would be "bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again," leading spoiler-savvy fans to surmise that The Hound would be making a reappearance following his supposed death after battling Brienne in Season 4.
source
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Which is fine haha
Edited at 2017-02-24 07:12 pm (UTC)
I don't feel like I've missed out on anything.
and I stopped watching GoT because it was just too bad after S4 (and even then I was pushing my own patience.)
so meh tbh.
Edited at 2017-02-24 07:15 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-24 07:18 pm (UTC)
He spoiled this scene https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjtPtTU