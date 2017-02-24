ONTD Roundup

FYI the white blob is milk. Reply

I love monotremes even if they're really weird. always wanted to see them both irl. Reply

so cutie!!! Reply

Meeting and touching a platy is on my bucket list. I wanna kiss dat furry belly. Reply

these god damn abominations of nature. Reply

omg i love platypuses! Reply

These posts are really obnoxious on a mobile phone in particular. Why not just invest in an instagram or tumbler? Just a little recommendation Reply

I love them ;_; Reply

love these rl pokemans, Australia rly is the safari zone of the rl world Reply

They are so freaking cute omggg Reply

let’s see:



1. i got scammed out of $500 bc i thought i had a warrant out for me and was paying my fine and i’m a fuckin idiot

2. the heating element in our dryer broke two days ago

3. i can’t seem to get a job after any interviews i’m going to. when i’m used to getting hired on the spot, so i’m not sure what i’m doing wrong now compared to then

4. my brother’s dad lost his job again and we’ve been relying on his bare-minimum ass child support

5. my knee dislocated again and that’s probably the smallest hinderance of all of this



so my mom and i are at our wits end. i can’t even begin to focus on sobriety right now. i’m just gonna have to try again when our lives aren’t crumbling beneath us.



we’re even going to start going to church (my mom has been begging me for awhile but didn’t wanna go alone) cause honestly, we need some kind of hope to cling on to Reply

1. How did that happen? I saw something like that on the news where a guy pretending to be a cop pulled someone over and said he had outstanding tickets but he could pay them right now to the "cop", but the man ended up just going down to city hall or whatever and found out it was bogus. Reply

so you know how police numbers show up as unknown and blocked numbers when they call? i got a call and the guy claimed to be the county sheriff and said i missed grand jury duty and missed my court hearing. he gave me all my old addresses that they send all the notices to, had me pay a fine of 500 and gave me a court date with a real judge and stuff. i was googling and the sheriff, judge, everything was adding up. but i'm just dumb and idk Reply

I'm gonna need to know more about this warrant. Reply

The first thing happened to me once and I called the consumer protection bureau and they were actually really helpful! Reply

I got scammed once too, it was the worst feeling, was crying for days. I was a student then too so I really didn't have that money to spare and yet naive dumbass me just handed it over against my better instincts. I still feel stupid thinking about it. But people being trusting and not assuming the worst doesn't me you or me dumb, I think, it just sucks that there are such terrible awful people out there taking advantage.



Still I totally get how that could shake you and then with all the rest that's happening with you, I just hope things will get better soon for you! unfortunately anything I can think of to say sounds empty and meaningless, sorry :( Reply

Damn bb I'm sorry, when it rains it really does pour :( I hope things turn around for you! Reply

I'm excited for Get Out this weekend! Reply

It's so good! Reply

This weather is AMAZING. I'm loving this warmth Reply

giving tummy tickles to a dbp is something I never knew I wanted to do until now omg Reply

omg i have died Reply

My dream tbh. I loved platypuses before it was cool (ie before Phineas and Ferb) Reply

mini duckbeaver <3 Reply

do u like wigs, ontd??? do u like wigs, ontd??? Reply

Vil you vear vigs? Reply

Ven vill you wear vigs??? Reply

Maybe Reply

is whoever this is playing a creepy adult stuck in their emo phase? Reply

What are you guys up to this weekend? I'm going to a friend's birthday tonight and meeting with a local school board candidate on Saturday. Reply

I have until Monday off soo nothing. I'm going to be all into the Oscars on Sunday but that's about it on my agenda. Reply

Going to see Lego Batman again with some friends that couldn't make it the first time. Reply

I'm just gonna chill. Two of my clients were in crisis this week and I was really starting to feel it. But thankfully, they're doing better! Reply

getting my hair did and then meeting a girl from bumble bff for drinks sunday Reply

Lucky you! Best of luck with Bumble BFF. How is it? Reply

According to my sister I needa Get Shit Done



Also I hafta work and I might go to an Oscar-watching party on Sunday Reply

I was going to go hiking bc it was supposed to be nice but the nice weather shifted to thursday/friday instead and now it might rain so I have to find something to do indoors lol Reply

Gym tonight and sushi and to the movies to see Get Out with bf tomorrow. Painting on Sunday and cooking a bunch of things from scratch before it expires.



Reply

I'm going to Vegas!!!!



....with my mother and 85 year old grandmother. So it won't be crazy but I'm excited to see them and to get out of town for a few days! Reply

Saturday I'm going to a jewelry party and a vagina monologues performance and then Sunday my club is doing a meet & greet with Kimberly Ellis (she's running for chair of the California Dem Party). Reply

Mardi Gras dinner party tomorrow and enjoying the warm weather here in DC Reply

I have to help my parents begin the looong process of packing up my childhood home which is going to wreck me :/



Even worse is I live in NYC in an apartment and simply do not have space for all the junk I know I'm gonna want to save. Reply

Some dinner/dance for a local fraternity chapter tomorrow evening.



Excuse to get my first pedicure since August '16 lol Reply

No plans other than an Oscar party on Sunday. First Saturday in a while I have no obligations and it feels awesome. Reply

i just moved into my roommate's old room because she moved out last week and her room is a little bigger, so i'm still organizing. tomorrow i'm gonna sleep in and go through my closet for some early spring cleaning, and continue organizing my books etc etc. i also still need to watch a bunch of oscar films.



then sunday i'm hosting an oscar party!! yaaaay Reply

Massage~ then just studying Reply

i'm going fowling which is bowling but with footballs. Reply

tonite i am cleanin my apartmint n watchin Witch movies, tomorrow i am goin to a yoga workshop thing n sunday i am hangin out with my cousins n gettin drunk hopefuly Reply

I'll be attending an exhibition plus this arcade bar just got renovated in Midtown so I will probably check that out as well. Reply

i'm working the oscar's so that's both exciting and terrifying. should be fun though. Reply

#055: This was weirder than I was expecting it to be. I guess I figured it'd just be about the guy and the turtle for the whole movie. I kind of peaced out once [ Spoiler (click to open) ] he killed the turtle



More at my Letterboxd. #055: This was weirder than I was expecting it to be. I guess I figured it'd just be about the guy and the turtle for the whole movie. I kind of peaced out once, but that's where the strangeness started. Not sure if I liked it or not, but the art was nice.

I'm fucking exhausted.



I keep staying up until 2 am because I'm reading. I'm starting to make myself sick from doing it. I've got a sour stomach today. Reply

Build A Face To Find Out Your True Personality



You got: Deeply compassionate

You are very in touch with people's feelings. You are compassionate, spiritual, and probably a vegetarian (or at least tried to be at some point in your life). You enjoy nature and a good book. You like both cats and dogs for different reasons and hate to choose.

You got: Bizarrely loyal

You take being loyal to new levels. Whether it’s standing up for family, old friends, or someone you just met and think is great, you’re not afraid of anyone or anything. You make an amazing friend because people can always count on you. Reply

You got: More social than you realize

You consider yourself introverted, but you’re actually more social than you realize. Even though you feel uncomfortable in social situations, people don’t notice, and they love being around you. Try to ignore your insecurities and get out there and make some amazing connections. You also LOVE animals on a spiritual level. Reply

I got this too and I don't think it's true lol, introvert all the way. Reply

You got: Quietly calm

People think of you as a little high-strung, but deep down inside you're actually very zen. You love warm weather and going to the beach. Your ability to stay calm is something that will carry you through life. You're someone who is great in emergency situations. Reply

i got introvert, but i'm extrovert so Reply

You got: Deep ly compassionate



You are very in touch with people’s feelings. You are compassionate, spiritual, and probably a vegetarian (or at least tried to be at some point in your life). You enjoy nature and a good book. You like both cats and dogs for different reasons and hate to choose.



🤔



Reply

You got: Master manipulator

People think you’re super nice, which you are — but what they don’t realize is you’re actually kind of a sneaky lil’ bitch. You know how to manipulate your way out of almost any situation. Your tongue is like a sword, and your enemies better beware. Unrelated: You enjoy chocolate over vanilla, and cats over dogs.



Really? I like dogs over cats and vanilla over chocolate. But I am a sneaky lil' bitch. Reply

You got: Quietly calm

People think of you as a little high-strung, but deep down inside you’re actually very zen. You love warm weather and going to the beach. Your ability to stay calm is something that will carry you through life. You’re someone who is great in emergency situations.



nnnnnnnn I mean it's semi-accurate but my calm tends to come from no longer having any fucks to give. idk about that emergency situation thing either. Reply

I wish I had enough game to make a Nazi punch themselves Reply

I like mine go Aries! Reply

aries yesss Reply

i would def steal a nazi's sandwich after punching him Reply

i would def invite a nazi over to my house only to poison his ass and watch him die on my dining room table. Reply

As a Cancer, I approve of our civilized methods. Why punch when you can kill with some Darjeeling? Reply

God, I am such a virgo. Reply

glitter is the best tbh I'M A LIBRA THRU AND THRU Reply

DEAD AF.



These are so accurate tbh, but I lost it at Scorpio because it's so dead on Reply

Capricorns ftw Reply

sounds pretty accurate! Reply

Anyone catch Trumpelstiltskin this morning? Reply

ONTD, what have you been listening to lately? Reply

JoJo's MAd Love album It's really good Reply

The Insecure playlist/soundtrack. Reply

annie, trevor something and teamm jordann Reply

I'm getting into Alessia Cara and just bought the 1975 album Reply

A lot of Khalid, Harrison Brome, ROMANS, SOHN. Reply

That recent post made me get into this.







Bubble Boy sent me here.







And I downloaded his greatest hits recently.



Reply

A lot of Louden Swain. Reply

Kelly Clarkson's Hamilton remix. It is so pretty and the "See him walking by himself, have pity" part gives me chills Reply

Good taste Reply

lots of ABBA Reply

Slide by Calvin Harris LOL. I like it Reply

the moonlight soundtrack Reply

Pansy Division!







there is a doc on youtube abt them I want 2 check out sometime Reply

Also I saw Get Out last night and it was fantastic. I would definitely recommend it. It's really so good. I want to see it again. A bunch of people at my showing last night even gave it a standing ovation.



[ Spoiler for the ending ] I freaked out so bad at the end when I thought the cops were showing up because I was like fuck this is going to go Night of the Living Dead and then my whole theatre had like thunderous applause when you saw it was his friend from the TSA. Loved it. So good! So happy that the weekend is finally here!Also I sawlast night and it was fantastic. I would definitely recommend it. It's really so good. I want to see it again. A bunch of people at my showing last night even gave it a standing ovation. Reply

I'm going to see it on Tuesday Reply

I want to see Get Out. Reviews say it's great for big audiences so I hope I can get my friend to go with me. Reply

Last post from her was a comment about going on a hot date with a super rich soap star?? She said it was finally nice to have a guy not count his dollars before taking a girl out on a date and said he was super into her, apparently at a party said "Look at this girl's skin, does she not have the best skin ever??" NOOO shade but it made me lmfao.



but kind of worried since that post she hasn't been seen and didn't respond to all of her Valenstans. Reply

if I got dragged that hard and that publicly, I'd keep a low profile too tbh but I hope she's okay Reply

I only saw one dig at her where there several? Reply

When was she dragged? I must have missed that. Reply

i would like evidence of that because she was so fucking uppity Reply

but even before the dragging, she hasn't posted since. She got dragged to hell and back for years constantly and didn't give a shit. The valenstans were just funny and not so insulting imo compared to like I said - the amount of shit people gave her in the past and rightfully so. Still, I hope her date didn't kill her because she said she would get back with deets. Reply

weren't all the Valenstans dragging her for her lowkey racism? Reply

spending that soap opera $$$$$$ I'm sure Reply

that lowkey makes it sound like he turned her into a skinsuit, yikes.



but she's prob just busy spending that soap opera $$$ Reply

Is that they guy who looks like Oscar Isaac or someone else? Reply

She probably bounced out after the ruthless Valenstans. Reply

Wait. Which soap star tho? Reply

i think she's posted her insta here before, idk if anyone knew it but they could see if she's gone silent there too. Reply

