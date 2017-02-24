ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, February 23, 2017:
- Walking Dead star slams T-shirt controversy: 'People are stupid'
- Beyonce drops out of Coachella
- Kanye West To Release Makeup Line?
- Karla Souza talks about her new film & Billy Brown co-stars along side Taraji P. Henson
- Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes discuss their character's parents
- Leighton Meester would use time travel to fix her eyebrows
- Caitlyn Jenner sends message to Donald Trump
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
D Week
An echidna, also an egg-laying mammal, hatching. They belong to the same order Monotremata.
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
Re: D Week
1. i got scammed out of $500 bc i thought i had a warrant out for me and was paying my fine and i’m a fuckin idiot
2. the heating element in our dryer broke two days ago
3. i can’t seem to get a job after any interviews i’m going to. when i’m used to getting hired on the spot, so i’m not sure what i’m doing wrong now compared to then
4. my brother’s dad lost his job again and we’ve been relying on his bare-minimum ass child support
5. my knee dislocated again and that’s probably the smallest hinderance of all of this
so my mom and i are at our wits end. i can’t even begin to focus on sobriety right now. i’m just gonna have to try again when our lives aren’t crumbling beneath us.
we’re even going to start going to church (my mom has been begging me for awhile but didn’t wanna go alone) cause honestly, we need some kind of hope to cling on to
Still I totally get how that could shake you and then with all the rest that's happening with you, I just hope things will get better soon for you! unfortunately anything I can think of to say sounds empty and meaningless, sorry :(
More platypuses getting belly rubs!
Re: More platypuses getting belly rubs!
Re: More platypuses getting belly rubs!
Re: More platypuses getting belly rubs!
Re: More platypuses getting belly rubs!
do u like wigs, ontd???
Also I hafta work and I might go to an Oscar-watching party on Sunday
....with my mother and 85 year old grandmother. So it won't be crazy but I'm excited to see them and to get out of town for a few days!
Even worse is I live in NYC in an apartment and simply do not have space for all the junk I know I'm gonna want to save.
Excuse to get my first pedicure since August '16 lol
then sunday i'm hosting an oscar party!! yaaaay
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
#055: This was weirder than I was expecting it to be. I guess I figured it'd just be about the guy and the turtle for the whole movie. I kind of peaced out once [Spoiler (click to open)]he killed the turtle, but that's where the strangeness started. Not sure if I liked it or not, but the art was nice.
More at my Letterboxd.
I keep staying up until 2 am because I'm reading. I'm starting to make myself sick from doing it. I've got a sour stomach today.
You got: Deeply compassionate
You are very in touch with people’s feelings. You are compassionate, spiritual, and probably a vegetarian (or at least tried to be at some point in your life). You enjoy nature and a good book. You like both cats and dogs for different reasons and hate to choose.
You take being loyal to new levels. Whether it’s standing up for family, old friends, or someone you just met and think is great, you’re not afraid of anyone or anything. You make an amazing friend because people can always count on you.
You consider yourself introverted, but you’re actually more social than you realize. Even though you feel uncomfortable in social situations, people don’t notice, and they love being around you. Try to ignore your insecurities and get out there and make some amazing connections. You also LOVE animals on a spiritual level.
People think of you as a little high-strung, but deep down inside you're actually very zen. You love warm weather and going to the beach. Your ability to stay calm is something that will carry you through life. You're someone who is great in emergency situations.
ly compassionate
You are
very in touch with people’s feelings. You are compassionate, spiritual, and probablya vegetarian (or at least tried to be at some point in your life). You enjoy nature and a good book. You like both cats and dogs for different reasons and hate to choose.
🤔
People think you’re super nice, which you are — but what they don’t realize is you’re actually kind of a sneaky lil’ bitch. You know how to manipulate your way out of almost any situation. Your tongue is like a sword, and your enemies better beware. Unrelated: You enjoy chocolate over vanilla, and cats over dogs.
Really? I like dogs over cats and vanilla over chocolate. But I am a sneaky lil' bitch.
People think of you as a little high-strung, but deep down inside you’re actually very zen. You love warm weather and going to the beach. Your ability to stay calm is something that will carry you through life. You’re someone who is great in emergency situations.
nnnnnnnn I mean it's semi-accurate but my calm tends to come from no longer having any fucks to give. idk about that emergency situation thing either.
These are so accurate tbh, but I lost it at Scorpio because it's so dead on
Bubble Boy sent me here.
And I downloaded his greatest hits recently.
there is a doc on youtube abt them I want 2 check out sometime
Also I saw Get Out last night and it was fantastic. I would definitely recommend it. It's really so good. I want to see it again. A bunch of people at my showing last night even gave it a standing ovation.
[Spoiler for the ending]I freaked out so bad at the end when I thought the cops were showing up because I was like fuck this is going to go Night of the Living Dead and then my whole theatre had like thunderous applause when you saw it was his friend from the TSA. Loved it. So good!
Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
but kind of worried since that post she hasn't been seen and didn't respond to all of her Valenstans.
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
RE: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
but she's prob just busy spending that soap opera $$$
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?
Re: Whatever happened to h0t_fuss?