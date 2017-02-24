Grey's Anatomy 13x15 Promo
"Civil War" - Richard, Jackson, April and Catherine tackle a grueling trauma case intensified by hospital politics. Amelia finally faces her feelings about Owen, and Meredith gets caught between Nathan and Alex over a patient, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, March 9th on ABC.
source
If I was a patient, this would be the last place I'd go.
like one in four doctors employed by that hospital probably dies a violent death and that's not even counting the near-death experiences, you couldn't pay me enough to work there
Where's the plane crash that kills most of the cast when you need it.
Edited at 2017-02-24 06:58 pm (UTC)