Grey's Anatomy 13x15 Promo

Lol the synopsis alone. I still watch this show but damn, everybody in this hospital is so unprofessional.



as a doctor it would be the last place too, it's a death trap



like one in four doctors employed by that hospital probably dies a violent death and that's not even counting the near-death experiences, you couldn't pay me enough to work there Reply

Nooo I was hoping they were done with the Meredith/Riggs storyline.

Same. They are the worst. I don't want him with Maggie either, but they have better chemistry. Reply

lucius vorenus is still on this show? Reply

Not feeling this season. Reply

I hate that that bitch kissed Arizona. She deserves so much better!!! Ugh... Bailey needs to go Reply

i usually wait until the entire season is added to netflix to binge it so i haven't watched this season yet but i skim the summaries and i'm pretty sure Amelia finally faces her feelings about Owen is something that happens every episode. Reply

lmao, where's the lie though.



Where's the plane crash that kills most of the cast when you need it.



Edited at 2017-02-24 06:58 pm (UTC)

