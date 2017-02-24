February 24th, 2017, 11:56 am mistqueens Ricky Martin's First Crush Was John Travolta Ricky references the iconic underwear scene in Saturday Night Fever. Andy says his first crush was Erik Estrada, Kate Upton can't remember her's. SourceWho was your first crush? Tagged: late night talk show, latino celebrities, ricky martin Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 173173 comments Add comment
My first crush was Jon Bon Jovi when I was like 4. My mom was obsessed with Bon Jovi so we'd listen to their music all the time, and I really liked Jon's long hair so I wanted to marry him.
I remember being very young and being very, very fascinated in the Morrissey poster my older sister had in her room. It was the picture that's the cover for his Bona Drag album.
If you ask me, my first crushes were Howie D of the Backstreet Boys & Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls days. Have always been a fan of brunettes with brown eyes.
you possess fine taste
Edited at 2017-02-24 06:19 pm (UTC)
It was him and then Heath Ledger. I was truly heartbroken over his death. It still hurts and I can't watch a couple of his movies.
How the times have changed as I'm too old for him now