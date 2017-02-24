My very first crush was Kevin from BSB and then I fell in love with Sam Rockwell after seeing Charlie's Angels. Cillian Murphy, too. Reply

Thread

Link

Mine was Pete Wentz. i really liked his teeth. Reply

Thread

Link

lol ur reasoning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have a thing for big straight teeth. it's SO attractive to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte, and chris carrabba, but then i found out how short they both are Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's amazing how sexier her got once he came out (or maybe it's just age lol). UNF



My first crush was Jon Bon Jovi when I was like 4. My mom was obsessed with Bon Jovi so we'd listen to their music all the time, and I really liked Jon's long hair so I wanted to marry him. Reply

Thread

Link

There is no doubt in my mind John would let Ricky pee on him.



I remember being very young and being very, very fascinated in the Morrissey poster my older sister had in her room. It was the picture that's the cover for his Bona Drag album. Reply

Thread

Link

Morrissey was so hot back in the day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leonardo DiCaprio. He was so dreamy during TItanic era. Reply

Thread

Link

Your comment and my comment are like twins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leo in R+J and Titanic was everything

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

swoon. I remember being legit sad because I would never posses a boy so fine as that. My poor 10 year old self... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He wasn't my first, but one of the first ones. Someone here posted a gif of him in Titanic and it all came back to me, LOL. Oh, the beauty of youth~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you ask my mother, my first crush was David Coverdale of Whitesnake when I was about two years old, because I'd always ask her if I could watch "the White-nake characters" on her VHS of their music videos.



If you ask me, my first crushes were Howie D of the Backstreet Boys & Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls days. Have always been a fan of brunettes with brown eyes. Reply

Thread

Link





my first crush was A MAN. my little gay self was never the same Reply

Thread

Link

For a shirt that's already ripped, he sure had a hard time getting that off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's prolonging iT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mark Hamill & R2-D2 <3<3 Reply

Thread

Link

Tommy from Power Rangers Reply

Thread

Link

I think that was mine too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES



you possess fine taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Mine was Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I remember I was 9 and doing a group project in class and this girl in my group said, "look what I got yesterday!" and she pulled out a notebook with JTT on the front. It was love at first sight. Reply

Thread

Link

I had such a thing for JTT as a child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was obsessed. bought every tiger beat in existance



Edited at 2017-02-24 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So many of my classmates agreed, but I never got it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My first celeb crushes were definitely The Rock and JC from Nsync. They've both aged pretty well so highfive to my younger self. Reply

Thread

Link

My first crush was some dude on a Mexican novela whose name I can't remember...but Leo was my first ~long term~ crush. Reply

Thread

Link

My first crush was Leonardo DiCaprio. I was obsessed with him after seeing Titanic. Reply

Thread

Link

It was either Will Smith or Ryu from Street Fighter. Reply

Thread

Link

Leonardo DiCaprio. I was 12 when Titanic came out. Juuust the right time for a crush like him Reply

Thread

Link

90s Leo was perfection, I feel blessed to have been a tween in that era so we could freely experience his beauty without any knowledge of his future slob tendencies and modelising. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. He was so pretty.



It was him and then Heath Ledger. I was truly heartbroken over his death. It still hurts and I can't watch a couple of his movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to agonize that me and Leo could never be together due to our 14 year age difference



How the times have changed as I'm too old for him now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link