Meryl Streep cancelled her Chanel dress for a designer "who will pay", says Karl Lagerfeld



Karl Lagerfeld was apparently working on a 100,000€ ($105,000 for you Americans) Chanel dress from its most recent collection for the yet again nominated actress for her to wear at the Oscars, when the designer received a call from Streep's team saying "Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us."

Those claims were denied by Meryl Streep's team.

Karl Lagerfeld also said Meryl Streep could keep the dress "because of the size," saying "It's couture, it's perfect for her." and added "A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?".

