Meryl Streep cancelled her Chanel dress for a designer "who will pay", says Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld Says Meryl Streep Canceled His Oscars Dress to Wear Designer 'Who Will Pay' https://t.co/mQJ1HlLfa1 pic.twitter.com/PpHcPaMCf9— TheWrap (@TheWrap) 24 février 2017
Karl Lagerfeld was apparently working on a 100,000€ ($105,000 for you Americans) Chanel dress from its most recent collection for the
Those claims were denied by Meryl Streep's team.
Karl Lagerfeld also said Meryl Streep could keep the dress "because of the size," saying "It's couture, it's perfect for her." and added "A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?".
ONTD, would you rather wear a couture dress adjusted for you or be payed to wear a random one?
Also this is my first post! sorry if there's any mistakes.
Anyway I believe Meryl. Lainey was speculating that the reason she might have dumped Karl was because he's been dressing Melania Trump and that would make sense.
but get your team to tell his old faded ass that.
unless they did. . .and he manufactured this bullshit. okay thats probably what happened.
To answer the question: couture, but not one of Chanel's musty designs
I always imagined if I was a beautiful Hollywood actress on the red carpet, I would wear avant garde Yohji Yamamoto looks that would be roasted on ONTD except by my select 2 stans lmfao
What a dick
karl is a nasty asshole anyway.
Don't be surprised if you notice a bevy of blue ribbons on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The reason behind the fashionable flair? The American Civil Liberties Union's new "Stand with ACLU" initiative.
Launched this week, the campaign encourages Hollywood stars to wear a Stand with ACLU blue ribbon as a symbol of solidarity with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.
According to the ACLU, the group has reached out to all major nominees to participate in the initiative.