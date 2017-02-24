Meryl Streep cancelled her Chanel dress for a designer "who will pay", says Karl Lagerfeld

I would wear whichever dress that I personally liked more. Reply

Thread

Link

The "because of the size" is so a dig at Meryl's weight because Karl has so many issues with his own body.



Anyway I believe Meryl. Lainey was speculating that the reason she might have dumped Karl was because he's been dressing Melania Trump and that would make sense. Reply

Thread

Link

I believe that theory too. Plus, Karl is such a bitter Betty it's hard to believe anything he says. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe that too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yassss meryl, you better be.



but get your team to tell his old faded ass that.



unless they did. . .and he manufactured this bullshit. okay thats probably what happened.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Getting a custom dress and being paid to wear it? That's the life Reply

Thread

Link

i know right, jfc. altho i'm so fucking fussy i would probably be so ungrateful and be like 'can you change this and this and this and this' and then when they did i wouldnt even like it anymore. meryl is probably far more gracious than me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feeling bad for the interns who were sleeping under the atelier table bc of this lol Reply

Thread

Link

waste his time 2k17 Reply

Thread

Link

i'm broke so probably the one i was paid to wear tbh. i can't imagine spending 105,000 on a dress even if it's couture. Reply

Thread

Link

"because of the size" - LMAO Karl and this is a man who struggled with weight. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd would like to say I would wear whatever dress I liked more but if I could wear a pretty dress and get paid for it I would make that $$$! Reply

Thread

Link

Couture gowns and art buying are the main reasons why I want to be affluent. Reply

Thread

Link

i want real estate and a farm full of veggies and animals that i can cuddle. and custom made tree houses.



Edited at 2017-02-24 05:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ehhh, I can see why Meryl would rather just be paid to wear smth. Making extra $$$ by doing nothing.

To answer the question: couture, but not one of Chanel's musty designs

I always imagined if I was a beautiful Hollywood actress on the red carpet, I would wear avant garde Yohji Yamamoto looks that would be roasted on ONTD except by my select 2 stans lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

She should go naked. Reply

Thread

Link

i did not know that actresses get paid for wearing certain designers Reply

Thread

Link

yeah this is a bit of a surprise to me too, unless they have deals with those designers (like jennifer lawrence and dior, etc) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of them just "gift" the dress to the actress but I believe some smaller brands give other incentives Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I don't mind deciding to wear clothes if you're getting paid for it, but as someone who has friends who works as full time seamstresses for a living that grind my gears because custom clothing takes a lot of labor so cancelling with short notice is disrespectful to the time, labor and material they put in. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg the size comment



What a dick Reply

Thread

Link

Being 67 and still getting paid to wear designer dresses? In Hollywood? Get it, Meryl



Edited at 2017-02-24 05:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

am i supposed to be mad about this? if someone wants to pay me to wear a fancy dress, hell fucking yes i will!



karl is a nasty asshole anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

He's so salty. Seethe asshole!!! Reply

Thread

Link

hell yeah, fuck dresses get money Reply

Thread

Link

Meryl should take the dress and wear it on the day 45 gets impeached Reply

Thread

Link



Because of the size? Damn, Karl is still ~traumatized from and over-compensating for being ~fuller figured for a bit, eh? Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO no pity from me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I genuinely dont understand why people think Karl is funny. He's just a fucking prick. Reply

Thread

Link

That size comment alone would make me want to go with the dress I'm being paid for. God what an asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

Make money, Meryl. Reply

Thread

Link

Custom clothes are the dream, but there's something far deeper going on than just getting paid (why would Meryl need the money?) and sizing lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lol as if ur not some wealthy asshole who accepts plenty of free shit urself. I thought rich ppl kept their money by being cheap Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe i now actually give a shit about what meryl's gonna wear on sunday, but this has definitely piqued my interest Reply

Thread

Link

Choupette >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>> him Reply

Thread

Link

i'd go for an elie saab or valentino dress Reply

Thread

Link

I am shocked that the man who insulted Adele's weight twice in a year would attack another non-size-00 woman. SHOCKED, I tell you. Reply

Thread

Link

Well she's Meryl Streep, if she can get paid, get paid. Reply

Thread

Link

How the @ACLU will have a presence on the #Oscars red carpet: https://t.co/A7tHlQUH5j — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) 24. Februar 2017



Don't be surprised if you notice a bevy of blue ribbons on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The reason behind the fashionable flair? The American Civil Liberties Union's new "Stand with ACLU" initiative.



Launched this week, the campaign encourages Hollywood stars to wear a Stand with ACLU blue ribbon as a symbol of solidarity with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, which has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and law of the U.S.



According to the ACLU, the group has reached out to all major nominees to participate in the initiative. Reply

Thread

Link

i predict that prickly assholes like casey affleck and denzel will not be wearing those. oh, and non-americans probably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She probably decided she was sick of Karl Lagerfeld. Reply

Thread

Link

Shut up, Karl. Reply

Thread

Link