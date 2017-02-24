How To Get Away With Murder: Season 3 Finale Post-Mortem

I cried so much during that whole episode. Reply

After last night I think I'm done with the show.



Like I spent the whole show confused as fuck, I didn't care about the villains AT ALL so the reveal was dumb, and I realized that I hate every single character except Annalise.



Sorry queen Viola, even you can't keep me watching this garbage. Reply

Mte. Tho I probably watch the first ep to see if they will tie up the ends of last season. Reply

See'ya next viewing post Reply

I think it's pretty clear they're making stuff up as they go at this point Reply

I hate Laurel Reply

Laurel's dad having Wes killed makes no sense to me. How did he even know they were dating since she barely talks to him. Reply

That's the cliffhanger, we will know next season

And it's kinda obvious he spies on her. Reply

Does Shonda have father issues?



The show just went full Scandal last night Reply

Shonda isn't the creator/writer of the show. Reply

Link

I think she just produces it if I'm not mistaken. Reply

I missed you in the finale viewing post <3 Reply

She reminded us that we don't really know if Laurel's dad was even intending to kill Wes specifically because he blew up Annalise's house, so maybe he was trying to kill someone else.

he specifically asked Dominic in the phone if "he" was dead, so it was obvious he wanted Wes dead. Reply

i literally screamed at my TV when connor found the burner phone in the drawer and then just stood there... RUN!!!



i dont wanna know how or why charles is wes' dad. Reply

I would throw that phone straight in lumpy-looking man's face and gtfo thru that window Reply

Link

ONTD can seethe, HTGAWM never dropped in quality and always stayed the same: flashbacks, plot twists, sketchy editing. The only reason y'all hating is because they killed your fave. When it was Rebecca everyone loved it. If it was Frank everyone would loved it. Wes was an exhausting character who loved to rebel against everyone and ruin shit. At the same time he somehow fugured out how to be be the most boring one of the bunch. Reply

I hate Wes but I'm a little bit confused by the ending. It's just kinda dumb. Reply

Link

Maybe it's the long hiatuses, but I think Pete rarely leaves shit flat-out unanswered. I'll wait till the next season to judge, there is potential for them to write it in an interesting way Reply

"Why is Frank still alive if all of this is his fault?"



bad people never die



are we gonna actually learn things about people next season?? Reply

Like, Frank's whole existence is to blame for this. If he hadn't killed Annalise's baby he wouldn't have to kill Lila and then the Keating Five wouldn't have killed and buried Sam and they wouldn't have met Rebecca and Bonnie wouldn't have killed her and a lot of people would still be alive. Reply

Link

yeah and he doesnt really seem to give a shit about any of that lol, bad dude Reply

Who's to say that Sam wouldn't be cheating on her even after having a kid? Or that they would even be happy? He didn't kill her baby nor did he think Wallace would have her car crashed into. Wes killed Sam. They helped him get rid of the body. All of this is on them. Reply

bad people never die



Only the good die young Reply

also how did charles not realize those were the keating 4 trying to trap him in the bar. like... i'm supposed to believe he doesn't know their faces? Reply

maybe he has prosopagnosia Reply

Link

this!!!! I was like wtf? Reply

Link

it's not like they have been on TV or newspaper or anything. Reply

Link

I don't think you look at the faces of every single person who sits in the courtroom when you are about to get in jail Reply

Link

Why does Charles look their age??



Idt I wanna know the truth abt how he was conceived tbh Reply

Wes's death scene was very sad Reply

And useless. Reply

Link

It was better than killing off some random ass characters like Frank. Connor and Wes were the only acceptable ones based on the huge promo campaign they launched. Connor is a trirsty gay's/fujoshi's fave and Frank will be way more helpfull plotwise in the future. They need a characters like him and Nate to do the dirty work, to keep the main ones safe. Reply

Link

It was. I was fine until they showed how hard he was fighting to stay alive. Reply

I'm glad I stopped watching after reading all this Reply

It's so annoying to watch them all blame annalise when she has yet to kill anyone. It's like they aren't adults who are responsible for their own actions. Don't even get me started on Laurel. I wanna punch all of them in the face. Reply

What happen in the beginning of the ep? I miss the first 30 mins of it. Why did Conner run? Did the killer get in after or before Nate? Reply

I'm so pissed a nobody killed Wes. I get that we will meet him again but as of right now he's a fucking nobody. Reply

Laurel's dad isn't a nobody and that storyline has more potential than fucking Mahoney family. That would've been dissapointing, obvious and we def won't see them again. Reply

