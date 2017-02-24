How To Get Away With Murder: Season 3 Finale Post-Mortem
HTGAWM's @KarlaSouza7 Breaks Down That Deadly Wes Twist, Previews Laurel in Season 4 https://t.co/Lz8u9bTz8K via @rebeccaiannucci pic.twitter.com/EXamxHmHvR— TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 24, 2017
UNANSWERED QUESTIONS:
source
Like I spent the whole show confused as fuck, I didn't care about the villains AT ALL so the reveal was dumb, and I realized that I hate every single character except Annalise.
Sorry queen Viola, even you can't keep me watching this garbage.
And it's kinda obvious he spies on her.
The show just went full Scandal last night
he specifically asked Dominic in the phone if "he" was dead, so it was obvious he wanted Wes dead.
i dont wanna know how or why charles is wes' dad.
bad people never die
are we gonna actually learn things about people next season??
Only the good die young
Idt I wanna know the truth abt how he was conceived tbh