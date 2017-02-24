'Nashville' Star on Thursday's Shocking Episode
On Thursday night's episode of Nashville, lead character Rayna James was suddenly killed off after appearing to recover from her car accident. Actress Connie Britton, who has played Rayna for all five seasons of the show, told TVLine that it was her decision to leave, saying, "It was something that had been percolating over time, and there were lots of different reasons behind it. But my priority was really making sure that the timing was right. My priority has always been Nashville."
Britton posted the following statement on Instagram after the episode:
"Thank you Rayna Jaymes. For your magic and your dignity. And thank you to all the creators of Rayna Jaymes, for there were many. Callie Khouri, who gave her life. Deacon, Maddie, Daphne, who shaped her as her family. Teddy, Tandy, Lamar too. Juliette, Scarlett, Bucky and the ones who crafted her into a business woman. Along with countless other compatriots and combatants. And then of course the crew of “Nashville" who brought her to life, every crew member in every department who made Rayna live each week.
And then there’s the music. T Bone, Buddy, Tim, Frankie and all the brilliant songwriters who gave Rayna a voice. There was no music, and no Rayna, without you.
But finally and most importantly, the fans. You made Rayna. You supported her and loved her and gave her inspiration just as she was able to inspire you. You were the energy source, the power behind her heart and soul and life. Rayna lived for you.
And, from the depths of my heart, I thank you, for her and for me. It has been an honor to be a part of that creation. And as I know she would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes."
Nashville aired on ABC for four seasons before being canceled, and was then picked up by CMT.
i thought i read she wasn't leaving
anyway, Rayna bored me to tears so I won't miss her tbh I'm just sad that we'll get lots of episodes of everyone mourning her and shit, that's depressing as fuck and last night's episode was really emotional and sad and it got me...Especially since i thought Connie said she was staying...
But I'm interested in how they're gonna develop the other characters now and if the show will continue for more than this season...
Juliette and her Jesus storyline is boring and they need to stop with that, I want her to get back to being a star and I want her to repair the relationship with Avery, also their child is non-existent? lmao
For the first time I'm invested in something Maddie is doing, this will crush her, the guilt.......poor kid, she's a brat but I don't think she means harm so this is gonna hurt her so much I can't even imagine, I hope they handle it well...
Poor Daphne :( I'd like her to stay with Deacon because unlike other people, I actually think he's gonna be a great dad to both of them and take care of them
Scarlett is annoying as fuck and I hate that forced drama they're writing now, SHE AND GUNNAR FINALLY GOT TOGETHER YOU COULD HAVE LEFT THEM THAT WAY AND CREATED CONFLICT WHEN IT COMES TO MUSIC...ugh I just want them to be happy
It's clear that Connie wasn't happy with the material
hopefully ryan murphy gives her a new job
i know connie kinda wanted to leave but damn
I honestly don't think this show can sustain without Rayna. She isn't my favorite character on the show but she is so connected to EVERY character on the show. Rayna/Juliette scenes are some of my favorites and their storyline together feels so unfinished. Her Highway 65 storyline with the musicians was about to get so good with Will and Juliette being signed to her. She and Deacon just got married and I actually loved seeing them be a family with the girls.
I love this show so I'll give the next few episodes a shot but without Rayna, I don't think I can continue for long.
Juliette can become the new lead, she's the best part
I was reading alot of comments online and alot of people feel how I do. I really hope that the show can sustain without Rayna but I doubt that it will.