'Nashville' Star on Thursday's Shocking Episode

yeah i don't think we can save people from getting spoiled lmao

anyway, Rayna bored me to tears so I won't miss her tbh I'm just sad that we'll get lots of episodes of everyone mourning her and shit, that's depressing as fuck and last night's episode was really emotional and sad and it got me...Especially since i thought Connie said she was staying...



But I'm interested in how they're gonna develop the other characters now and if the show will continue for more than this season...



Juliette and her Jesus storyline is boring and they need to stop with that, I want her to get back to being a star and I want her to repair the relationship with Avery, also their child is non-existent? lmao



For the first time I'm invested in something Maddie is doing, this will crush her, the guilt.......poor kid, she's a brat but I don't think she means harm so this is gonna hurt her so much I can't even imagine, I hope they handle it well...



Poor Daphne :( I'd like her to stay with Deacon because unlike other people, I actually think he's gonna be a great dad to both of them and take care of them



Scarlett is annoying as fuck and I hate that forced drama they're writing now, SHE AND GUNNAR FINALLY GOT TOGETHER YOU COULD HAVE LEFT THEM THAT WAY AND CREATED CONFLICT WHEN IT COMES TO MUSIC...ugh I just want them to be happy



It's clear that Connie wasn't happy with the material

bullshit tbh. i haven't watched much of this season but killing off the lead? like if connie wants to leave, just have rayna leave. producers being fast and loose w death is probably the biggest turn-off for me

hopefully ryan murphy gives her a new job



hopefully ryan murphy gives her a new job Reply

They can't just make Rayna leave when 2/3 of the other characters' lives revolve around or are intertwined with hers though. Killing her off made the most sense if Connie wanted out.

mte. what are they going to do? say she suddenly decided to go off to do charity work or something in a foreign county?

they could have her go in a worldwide tour or something.

omg damn i'm really behind and i'm actually pretty shocked they killed her



i know connie kinda wanted to leave but damn Reply

I hate this TV trend. Hate it. It's become too normal to kill of major characters.

i actually think this made a lot of sense because she wanted to leave and so many people depended on her storyline that it wouldn't even make sense if they just shipped her of somewhere to do something when all she ever said was that she wanted to be with her family, she'd never leave them

duration of her 10 episode contract, obviously

I cried while watching the episode. I could tell it was coming throughout the episode but I didn't want to believe it until the very end. When they started signing "A Life thats Good", I lost it.



I honestly don't think this show can sustain without Rayna. She isn't my favorite character on the show but she is so connected to EVERY character on the show. Rayna/Juliette scenes are some of my favorites and their storyline together feels so unfinished. Her Highway 65 storyline with the musicians was about to get so good with Will and Juliette being signed to her. She and Deacon just got married and I actually loved seeing them be a family with the girls.



I love this show so I'll give the next few episodes a shot but without Rayna, I don't think I can continue for long. Reply

aw I feel the exact opposite, I cared least about Rayna even though she's connected to everyone and I think the show can carry on without her just fine lmao Literally all of the other characters had more interesting storylines to follow

Juliette can become the new lead, she's the best part





Juliette can become the new lead, she's the best part Reply

Juliette is amazing but she isn't as connected to the characters as Rayna was. Rayna made alot of the other characters stories better, even though her own stories weren't always great. lol



I was reading alot of comments online and alot of people feel how I do. I really hope that the show can sustain without Rayna but I doubt that it will. Reply

but they can connect Juliette to other characters, they are writers they can easily write their way around this, everyone is replaceable in every show, they just have to be good and creative enough

We'll see what they do. I'm going to give the next few episodes a shot and see how I feel about it. But it just won't be the same without Rayna.

