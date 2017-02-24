kendall and gigi model trash at moschino f/w 17



Jeremy Scott should be banned from having any contact with fabric, logos, sketch books, pencils, pop culture, etc. Reply

Mte Reply

I think this is the result of that kind of ban Reply

Yessss if this wasn't mentioned id be so disappointed Reply

I am so happy someone mentioned this. Reply

thank god this is the second comment lmao Reply

I adore an over-the-top/trashy aesthetic but I can't get into Moschino the same way I love the madness of old school Betsy Johnson or even Heatherette. Reply

Old school Betsy Johnson was peek OTT.



oh lawd...~fashun....this is so tiring and not avant garde Reply

lmao at first I was like "is Kendall wearing a box on her head?" but then I kept scrolling and it got worse Reply

This is the real life derelicte campaign? Reply

how much trash do you have in your closet ontd?

In my closet? There is nothing BUT trash







In my closet? There is nothing BUT trash Reply

Edited at 2017-02-24 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Moschino is always a trip Reply

Lol this essentially is taking a Project Runway challenge and turning it into an entire collection. Reply

Thanks for reminding me to wacth PR Junior finale Reply

I hate everything about this Reply

Jeremy Scott hasn't been relevant since 2010 Reply

Omg the rat thing????



What item of clothing is that even supposed to be?? Reply

ONTD's hate for Jeremy Scott is kinda over the top. He is fun imo and his collections are not boring to watch.

My small clothes rack is full of shit that I wore since I was 13, but the plan is to get rid of everything and wear plain white T's and black skinny jeans, serving L from Death Note realness lol Reply

