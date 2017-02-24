Rolling Stone Ranks All Best Actress Oscar-Winners Since 2000

Which is why they're ranked lowest. Reply

I know, I deleted bc that wasn't the gif I meant to use, lol. I'm still so pressed about both of those. Reply

I liked all of the other performances in 2011 more than I liked Meryl's. On the flip side though as much as I absolutely adore her Sandy's win is still odd to me too and I would have rather it gone to Meryl that year (though overall it wasn't the best year for that category).



Edited at 2017-02-24 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

I really liked Gabourey and Carey that year. Reply

I've somehow erased most of An Education out of my mind so, at least to me, I guess that means she didn't do anything exceptionally memorable? Gabourey was really good in Precious but Mo'Nique stole the show and also it might just be tainted a bit for me now since Gabourey, though I adore her, has given a lot of lackluster performances since. Reply

I'm still upset Meryl didn't win for Julie/Julia. She was amazing and without being too showy like in FFJ or AOC :( Reply

Will forever be bitter over Meryl winning over Viola. Say what you will about The Help as a whole, Viola was sublime. Reply

what is the point of actors campaigning for oscar vote and win. doesn't it make them look desperate ? Reply

what's the point of doing the work if you don't think you deserve a win?



there is levels of desperation tho. i don't think doing a cover story for the hollywood reporter or going on talk shows is desperate. some people get super desperate. also studios like it when their movies win awards like the oscars and usually are the ones to set up the campaigning. Reply

I feel like it's walking a fine line but most Oscar winners know how to do it right. Sometimes it comes off as too much and they receive backlash even if they win (see: Anne Hathaway). But the studios want them to campaign and put a lot of money into it so they're just doing their jobs Reply

Getting an Oscar can increase how much a studio pays you for a role Reply

well to win first of all you need the voters to even watch your movie Reply

no shade but is JLaw really a good actress or is it all hype.



i can't believe the blind side is what got sandra her oscar Reply

I will say Jennifer's among the better actresses of her generation, but most of the actresses in her generation are not good so it's not saying much. Reply

I think she can be great -- I LOVED her in Winter's Bone -- but she makes some bad choices. Such as playing any female role ever written by DOR. Reply

American Hustle may be the worst thing I've seen her in and she didn't help. Reply

MTE. She was SO good in Winter's Bone. I feel like DOR lets her be really lazy as an actress. Reply

she's overrated but ppl who say she can't act at all are clearly lying bc they hate her. she's the best of her generation (brie and alecia included) Reply

I think she's a good actress. She just keeps choosing roles out of her range/maturity Reply

Honestly I think she is but the writing needs to be there too. She's genuinely amazing in Winter's Bone. Reply

i think it's legit dependent on whether or not she feels like actually acting in whatever the movie is, sometimes she's good and sometimes she's transparently phoning it in 2 the point where it's awkward to watch her Reply

Winter's Bone proved her chops. Reply

She was great in Winter's Bone but most of her roles since then I felt like have been lacking in nuance Reply

good actress. only reason she gets shit is because of her "I'm just like you!!" personality Reply

Hype. She was good in Winter's Bone, but that was 2010 and before she started believing her own hype. She has such awkward delivery, idk why people act like she's some amazing talent. Reply

she was great in winter's bone. I liked her in SLP too.. this scene always sticks with me



I think she's good in Winter's Bone and, surprisingly, The Hunger Games. everything else is dreadful. either she has no range or she just really needs a good director (not DOR) to get something our of her Reply

i don't know if anyone mentioned it but she was great in winter's bone but has made some less than stellar choices as of late. Reply

i think she's very good and don't begrudge her any of her noms even if some of the films were trash Reply

I think she's pretty talented and natural Reply

it's all hype. she's good at playing variations of jennifer lawrence. Reply

nah she's good AND she gets a lot of hype Reply

i think she's dead eyed and boring Reply

She can act, but people overrate her skills. Reply

I personally think she is a really good actress. There is a lot of hype associated with her but I think that distracts from how talented she is. Her wins may raise eyebrows but I think most of her nominations can be justified. Reply

I think she's a really good actress. She feels very natural to me. I loved her in SLP. Reply

Hype Reply

I really liked her in Joy.

It's mostly X-Men and some parts of The Hunger Games movies where I feel like maybe she's just not into it (X-Men has some really corny lines, to be fair). Reply

I thought it was hype until I saw Joy. She has amazing screen presence. Reply

imo, jlaw was only really, truly engaging to me in winter's bone and the first hunger games



everything else has been overhyped trash Reply

Looking at this I realized that I've only seen 6 of these winners (I liked all 6 I saw).



Halle Berry gets insulted a lot, but I liked her in Monster's Ball, even if the movie wasn't that great. She's really talented, but it's rare that she ever gets opportunities to show off that talent. I'm really hoping Kings is an awards vehicle for her.

IA on Halle Berry. People love to hate on her but I think she is really talented Reply

I mean she also picks terrible scripts that make it easy to write her off so part of it is on her. There's not one film in her filmography that will be remembered except Catwoman and that's for all the wrong reasons. Reply

I agree! Her performance in Monster's Ball was great and thought she was deserving. Reply

sandy is my favorite actress of all time, but none of her performances deserve oscars. she plays herself everytime (and i love ha!)



also, i think mila kunis out-acted natalie in black swan... which says a lot



Edited at 2017-02-24 04:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I love her too but I agree. I think the only one you can make an argument for is Gravity. Reply

Ia I think hers was definitely a popularity Oscar Reply

I think it was a combination of her being loved by her peers and the year before that was all the divorce drama. So it was really popularity+pity that won her the award. Reply

there's just no way.. Reply

i still cant believe sandra bullock fooled people into thinking she can act Reply

the greatest acting accomplishment...? Reply

I'm still so mad Kate didn't win for Revolutionary Road instead (or one of her other nominations before that, like Iris or Eternal Sunshine). Marion should be way higher...and wtf no @ #1. I love Julianne, but that role was such obvious awards bait. The character was just 100% sympathetic; she didn't have any interesting flaws. I actually thought her Maps to the Stars performance was far more complex & hilarious. Reply

Was Kate nominated for Eternal Sunshine? That's my favorite role of hers by a long shot. Reply

She was, yes. I saw that movie way too early (I was 16 when it came out, lol), but when I revisited it later I truly got how brilliant it is.



Edited at 2017-02-24 04:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Yep! It was also nominated for Screenplay (which it won) but for the most part was grossly overlooked. It released way too early... like end of February / beginning of March if I remember correctly. Reply

She was the year Hillary Swank won for Million Dollar baby I think. Reply

I thought Kate was great in The Reader but I would have preferred a win for Revolutionary Road or Eternal Sunshine as well. I don't agree with Julianne being number one but I really do think she deserved that award. The film as a whole was obviously not the greatest thing but she gave such an amazing performance. I've lived with people with Alzheimer's and have watched them fade away into nothingness and the struggle that they go through and just... she was perfect and broke my heart. Reply

She was way better in the Reader IMO. Revolutionary Road in general is a very meh movie and I didn't give a fuck about her character at all lol Reply

Kate should have won for Eternal Sunshine or Revolutionary Road. She was INSANE in RR. And then Clementine is an iconic role. Reply

Yeah, Julianne is an amazing actress but I was rooting for Rosamund for Gone Girl, she was a much more interesting choice and did a flawless work with Amy.



And lol forever @ JLaw ranking 7th. Emmanuelle Riva anda Jessica Chastain gave much better performances and unlike JLaw, actually carried their movies.



This list is a joke. Reply

jlaw played a dumb one note role in a glorified rom com and this writer defending it as a valid and worthy win is living in a bizarro world

when is the actor version of this coming out tho Reply

They even stated SLP as putting her on the map when it was actually Winter's Bone.



What a mess of a list Reply

IKR - she wouldn't have gone anywhere if it weren't for Winter's Bone. Reply

It's already out. DDL made up two out of the top 3, and Dujardin ranked lowest. Reply

The Hours is really my favourite Nicole Kidman performance. Obviously Practical Magic is her magnum opus, but as far as Serious Acting goes, she's never topped Virginia Woolf for me.



Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larsen are all ranked way too high. Jennifer Lawrence's was clearly because she was popular at the time. Brie's role could have been played by literally any actress and they would have won, just by the nature of the film. Natalie I can't watch speaking lines without cringing; in my head, she always just sounds like she's about to stiltedly confess to wanting to be held like that day by the lake on Naboo. Reply

Nicole in Birth is untouchable imo Reply

Even that one fucking scene in Birth is better than anything most of these these actresses have done lately Reply

THIS! Back when her face could still move the level of nuance she could bring to a performance was awe-inspiring. Reply

I think Brie was solid but idk how that'll hold up in a few years from now, either way she's already parlayed that into a franchise deal w Marvel so the Oscar did its job and her career took off.



ia about the others tho. Jlaw for SLP? NO. She actually put in a great performance in Winter's Bone but she was never going to win that year bc she was a nobody and Natalie had all the hype (and no to Natalie at #5 too, doing a movie set in an artsy field does not make it automatically some great portrayal of artistic distress) Reply

I remember being extremely underwhelmed when watching Room. I think it was due more to the actress than anything else. Reply

Brie in Room is beyond overrated. So many better performance amongst the nominees. Reply

Agree in all points Reply

they aren't wrong about meryl, the iron lady was fucking AWFUL Reply

Still Alice, Erin Brocavich listed 1st and 2nd???? What kind of shit list? Reply

still alice was basically a lifetime movie of the week

julianne was amazing in it but DAMN that movie was bad Reply

I love Julianna Moore but the Still Alice love is hard to understand. Reply

thank god they're ranking performances instead of movies Reply

Julia Roberts as number 3 over Ellen Burstyn in Requiem for a Dream, are you fucking kidding me? Reply

Oscar winners. Burstyn didn't win. Reply

lol obviously. She was nominated the same year as Julia Roberts and its ridiculous that Julia's win is number 3 when she won against Ellen Burstyn. Reply

Jennifer Lawrence absolutely did not deserve the Oscar over Emmanuelle Riva. But the Academy always prefers shouty performances over subtle ones, especially in the lead categories. Reply

yup this, i knew she was gonna win the second she started having that big dramatic flailing breakdown in the diner lmao Reply

But the Academy always prefers shouty performances over subtle ones, especially in the lead categories.



Let's pray this ends up being the rationale for Denzel Washington possibly winning the Oscar over Casey Affleck Reply

from your keyboard to the movie god's ears pls Reply

