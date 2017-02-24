Rolling Stone Ranks All Best Actress Oscar-Winners Since 2000
The Best Actress #Oscars-winners since 2000, ranked worst to best https://t.co/NjA500EI9y pic.twitter.com/0atNh18MNV— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) 23. Februar 2017
the last four:
16. Meryl Streep, 'The Iron Lady' 2011 (over: Glenn Close - Albert Nobbs, Viola Davis - The Help, Rooney Mara - The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Michelle Williams - My Week with Marilyn)
15. Sandra Bullock, 'The Blind Side' 2009 (over: Helen Mirren - The Last Station, Carey Mulligan - An Education, Gabourey Sidibe - Precious, Meryl Streep - Julie & Julia)
14. Nicole Kidman, 'The Hours' 2002 (over: Salma Hayek - Frida, Diane Lane - Unfaithful, Julianne Moore - Far from Heaven, Renée Zellweger - Chicago)
13. Kate Winslet, 'The Reader' 2008 (over: Anne Hathaway - Rachel Getting Married, Angelina Jolie - Changeling, Melissa Leo - Frozen River, Meryl Streep - Doubt)
there is levels of desperation tho. i don't think doing a cover story for the hollywood reporter or going on talk shows is desperate. some people get super desperate. also studios like it when their movies win awards like the oscars and usually are the ones to set up the campaigning.
i can't believe the blind side is what got sandra her oscar
It's mostly X-Men and some parts of The Hunger Games movies where I feel like maybe she's just not into it (X-Men has some really corny lines, to be fair).
everything else has been overhyped trash
Halle Berry gets insulted a lot, but I liked her in Monster's Ball, even if the movie wasn't that great. She's really talented, but it's rare that she ever gets opportunities to show off that talent. I'm really hoping Kings is an awards vehicle for her.
also, i think mila kunis out-acted natalie in black swan... which says a lot
And lol forever @ JLaw ranking 7th. Emmanuelle Riva anda Jessica Chastain gave much better performances and unlike JLaw, actually carried their movies.
This list is a joke.
when is the actor version of this coming out tho
What a mess of a list
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Brie Larsen are all ranked way too high. Jennifer Lawrence's was clearly because she was popular at the time. Brie's role could have been played by literally any actress and they would have won, just by the nature of the film. Natalie I can't watch speaking lines without cringing; in my head, she always just sounds like she's about to stiltedly confess to wanting to be held like that day by the lake on Naboo.
ia about the others tho. Jlaw for SLP? NO. She actually put in a great performance in Winter's Bone but she was never going to win that year bc she was a nobody and Natalie had all the hype (and no to Natalie at #5 too, doing a movie set in an artsy field does not make it automatically some great portrayal of artistic distress)
julianne was amazing in it but DAMN that movie was bad
Let's pray this ends up being the rationale for Denzel Washington possibly winning the Oscar over Casey Affleck