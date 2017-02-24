Florence

Rolling Stone Ranks All Best Actress Oscar-Winners Since 2000



source

the last four:

16. Meryl Streep, 'The Iron Lady' 2011 (over: Glenn Close - Albert Nobbs, Viola Davis - The Help, Rooney Mara - The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Michelle Williams - My Week with Marilyn)

15. Sandra Bullock, 'The Blind Side' 2009 (over: Helen Mirren - The Last Station, Carey Mulligan - An Education, Gabourey Sidibe - Precious, Meryl Streep - Julie & Julia)

14. Nicole Kidman, 'The Hours' 2002 (over: Salma Hayek - Frida, Diane Lane - Unfaithful, Julianne Moore - Far from Heaven, Renée Zellweger - Chicago)

13. Kate Winslet, 'The Reader' 2008 (over: Anne Hathaway - Rachel Getting Married, Angelina Jolie - Changeling, Melissa Leo - Frozen River, Meryl Streep - Doubt)
Tagged: , , , , , ,