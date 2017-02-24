Natalie Dormer &lt;3

Razzie Award winner Frank Stallone has epic twitter rant over the FAKE ILLEGAL PC Oscars










































(#AlternativeFacts)






He retweeted this so he seems to legitimately think FYC ads mean he had a chance




















Source
This is ridiculously long but he's so unhingned and clearly outraged that his own ~brilliance~ has never been recognized. Yeah okay Frank, the "liberal elite" are why you've never won.
Tagged: , , , ,