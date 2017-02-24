Razzie Award winner Frank Stallone has epic twitter rant over the FAKE ILLEGAL PC Oscars

It should be called The Let's not offend awards, not the Oscars. I was invited I'm not going wouldn't waste my night I used to love it suck

The oscars have sucked for the last 10 yrs it's all politically motivated that is why some of the greats never have won or been nominated.

You can't compare Moonlight to Hacksaw Ridge in any dept acting directing or content. Vince Vaughan was great not considered for AA

I'm Somewhat disgusted with the Academy Awards. A lot of good actors did not mentioned! Gold nocturnal animals etc

We got fake news, it should be called the Fake Oscars Awards. Watch what wins? It puts a new twist to Political correctness .@greggutfeld — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

There should be an award for not winning the Oscar hosted by the late Peter O'Toole who got screwed out of 8 nominations he was the best — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

If the film Moonlight win best picture or director you can bet its rigged the movie sucked and I've seen all of the films this year. — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Welcome to the 89th Fake Academy Awards. It's so full of Sh-t, it should be sponsored by ExLax. @greggutfeld @seanhannity — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

The 89th fake illegal Academy Awards, featuring every leftist actor on one stage so we can veiw all their stupid drug induced PC rants — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@oneunderscore__ @greggutfeld if you like Barney or Tele Tubbies it's ok — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

The sad thing is the Oscars are so politically motivated people are not going to win who deserve it, it has nothing to do with talent. Joke — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@bakedinapie yeah got screwed twice — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Look who didn't get dominated for the Academy awards and that will show you and tell you everything there is to know. It's PC motivated — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Look folks I don't have a prejudice bone in my body, but the Oscars are rigged it's PC look who doesn't get nominated will say it all. — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@Nate_Jarvis Hacksaw Ridge a true story of honor courage — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Hacksaw Ridge about honor courage under fire a true story. it's patriotic and decent not leftist. So it doesn't have a shot. @greggutfeld — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

This is my fake Oscar blocking stupid uninformed idiots off Twitter — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@joshzepps it's illegal because so many great actors and directors have never been nominated or one just the politically correct ones — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@justinreb21 Z jerkoff I was considered twice for the Academy award for acting and music do your homework asswipe — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@MetalShayne2000 ha ha I don't do drugs maybe I should to get through the oscars — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Just watch the Oscars for yourself and veiw the brown nosing lefties and the stupid political rants that's what's fun these insecure idiots — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@StarkyLuv73 not at all I loved Denzel's whole career he's a skilled actor I just think Moonlight is so overrated — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Lalaland is a bad version of singing in the rain vs Zanadu starring two people with four left feet.@greggutfeld @seanhannity — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

@AmosPosner but who cares? Hacksaw is twice the as is nocturnal Animals and Gold have you ever acted in a film or directed curious — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

I love these authorities on film and music by people that have done neither. Or if they did at a sub level medium at best. — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 22, 2017

Wait to you see how left-wing and bias the Oscars are this year, you'll need a bag near by so you could puke in it. Also stupid rhetoric — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 23, 2017

As An Academy member I get all the films and I watch them all most people that open their big mouths have never seen all the films. — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 23, 2017

@laser_clown have you seen all the films? I have until you've seen them all you know nothing — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) February 23, 2017