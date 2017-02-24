Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala

i smiled while scrolling through this whole post, black women are royalty Reply

Thread

Link

Issa <3 I can't believe this person I've been following online since 2011 blew up so much. So happy for her success. Reply

Thread

Link

same! i used to watch ABG and i'm just amazed by her success. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've loved so many of Viola's looks this award season.

Also I hope the rumors about Aja and Alfred dating are true cause damn what a good looking couple. Reply

Thread

Link

didnt he have a girlfriend back in england? he mentioned her around the time the show started but idk if they broke up by now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone in the HTGAWM viewing posts said that there was a rumor they broke up a few months ago and he's been hanging out with Aja a lot since then but idk it's prob all speculation, I'd just love them together lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf was that season finale of HTGAWM? I'm fuming Reply

Thread

Link

Omw, so many beautiful black people!!!! Logan's dress is very nightgown chic, but I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

everyone looks so glowy and good. I love tracee, aja, and queen viola's looks the most Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder how many dresses in that color Viola has worn. It's a lovely color. Reply

Thread

Link

everyone looks so good. idk what's up with Common's optical illusion ass suit. Quvenzhane looks so tall now! i'm forever bitter stuck down here at 5'2 Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so excited for the next seasons of 'insecure' and 'queen sugar' Reply

Thread

Link

lol for some reason re: keesha sharp i was like "i swear i JUST scrolled past gabrielle union wtf", and i couldnt figure out what was going on with aja's dress. her makeup is incredible though, i need the deets.



jurnee's face is so cute rn too :'). Reply

Thread

Link