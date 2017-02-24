Hayao Miyazaki is Coming out of Retirement....Again
Ghibli Producer Suzuki: Hayao Miyazaki is Preparing to Work on New Feature Film
What's your favorite Studio Ghibli movie? I think mine is 'The Wind Rises'.
- At a news conference Toshio Suzuki confirmed Miyazaki is working on a full length feature film.
- Miyazaki's most recent reirement announcement happened in 2013, after he completed 'The Wind Rises'.
- After releasing 'The Wind Rises' he began working on a CG short film for the Studui Ghibli Museum called 'Boro the Caterpillar'.
- No word yet on what the new movie will be about or if it will be related to 'Boro the Caterpillar'.
I just recorded Ponyo though, I was super surprised to see it on TV.
Of the non-Miyazaki films Pom Poko made my head spin the first time I saw it and The Cat Returns is good fun IDC what anyone says.
And my favorites are Princess Mononoke/Spirited Away/My neighbors the Yamadas
I ♥ Howl's Moving Castle. I will watch that on repeat all day long. I want Howl to be my boyfriend, idgaf.
I love them all tbh but Kiki's Delivery Service owns a special place in my heart
and Howl's Moving Castle
princess mononoke and my neighbor totoro are my faves. a bakery here makes totoro shaped pastries. they're good, but they're so cute i feel bad eating them
And of course, Totoro. One of the first movies I saw, still one of the best
He and by extension Studio Ghibli, make great comfort films (other than Grave of the Fireflies which is soul crushing).
But my favorite is Spirited Away now and forever.
As for the non-Miyazaki movies I love The Cat Returns.
And if I'm in too much of a good mood, I bust out my Grave of the Fireflies DVD and that always fixes that.
i need to do a marathon of his movies someday