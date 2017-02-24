Hayao Miyazaki is Coming out of Retirement....Again

I'm boring, my favourites are probably Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Reply

Thread

Link

he will only retire when he is dead and even then, i'm not 100% sure. Reply

Thread

Link

also Spirited Away / Kaguya >>>>>>>



I just recorded Ponyo though, I was super surprised to see it on TV.



Edited at 2017-02-24 03:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He should go back tbh Reply

Thread

Link

princess mononoke Reply

Thread

Link

Faves are Porco Rosso, Kiki, and the Cat Returns Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also boring and spirited away is my fave. That movie is just magical. Reply

Thread

Link

Finally good news. My favorites are Spirited Away, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke. I have a soft spot for Porco Rosso too.



Of the non-Miyazaki films Pom Poko made my head spin the first time I saw it and The Cat Returns is good fun IDC what anyone says. Reply

Thread

Link

Kiki's delivery service and Spirited Away. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it lol, I'm 100% sure he'll continue to retire and come back for the rest of his life.

And my favorites are Princess Mononoke/Spirited Away/My neighbors the Yamadas Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSSS



I ♥ Howl's Moving Castle. I will watch that on repeat all day long. I want Howl to be my boyfriend, idgaf. Reply

Thread

Link





I love Kiki the most. Reply

Thread

Link

Princess Mononoke Reply

Thread

Link

Gotta go with Castle in the Sky. Reply

Thread

Link

my neighbor totoro! it was the first one i saw, so it holds a special place in my heart Reply

Thread

Link

YAY!!!



I love them all tbh but Kiki's Delivery Service owns a special place in my heart

and Howl's Moving Castle Reply

Thread

Link

Princess Mononoke is my favorite and I'm sure he'll be announcing his retirement next year, again. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm just assuming that any time he says he's retiring, it's a lie



princess mononoke and my neighbor totoro are my faves. a bakery here makes totoro shaped pastries. they're good, but they're so cute i feel bad eating them Reply

Thread

Link

I really love Porco Rosso. I don't know why, I think him being a pig makes no fucking sense, but something about it just really stuck with me.



And of course, Totoro. One of the first movies I saw, still one of the best



Edited at 2017-02-24 03:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love too many of his films to pick a favorite. The first one I saw was Kiki's Delivery Service, which I adore but they are all so wonderful. I own so many of them too.



He and by extension Studio Ghibli, make great comfort films (other than Grave of the Fireflies which is soul crushing).



Edited at 2017-02-24 03:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I will be shocked the day Miyazaki legit retires lol.



But my favorite is Spirited Away now and forever. Reply

Thread

Link





As for the non-Miyazaki movies I love The Cat Returns.

And if I'm in too much of a good mood, I bust out my Grave of the Fireflies DVD and that always fixes that.



YEAH!! So happy! My favs are Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro.As for the non-Miyazaki movies I love The Cat Returns.And if I'm in too much of a good mood, I bust out my Grave of the Fireflies DVD and that always fixes that. Reply

Thread

Link