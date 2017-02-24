Melanie

Hayao Miyazaki is Coming out of Retirement....Again

Ghibli Producer Suzuki: Hayao Miyazaki is Preparing to Work on New Feature Film

    photo Hayao-Miyazaki-Caterpillar_zpsiavvkujx.jpg
  • At a news conference Toshio Suzuki confirmed Miyazaki is working on a full length feature film.

  • Miyazaki's most recent reirement announcement happened in 2013, after he completed 'The Wind Rises'.

  • After releasing 'The Wind Rises' he began working on a CG short film for the Studui Ghibli Museum called 'Boro the Caterpillar'.

  • No word yet on what the new movie will be about or if it will be related to 'Boro the Caterpillar'.



Source:https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/news/2017-02-24/ghibli-producer-suzuki-hayao-miyazaki-is-preparing-to-work-on-new-feature-film/.112659
What's your favorite Studio Ghibli movie? I think mine is 'The Wind Rises'.
Tagged: ,