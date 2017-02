Argh it's so annoying when they kill a super important character off just because the actor/actress doesn't want to be on the show anymore/costs too much money. Now we have another stupid storyline that isn't about music and lbr it destroys everything. I probably wouldn't have minded a recast in this situation. I'm sick of storylines about deacon being a mess.



I'm so angry at myself for not picking this in advance, especially when this episode was basically full of goodbyes aaaaargh