Preview of new songs in the upcoming Anastasia musical

cut Rasputin and Bartok



Mas no escuro da noite...:(





I was looking forward to this when it was first announced but....yeah it's not really doing anything for me Reply

I thought Gleb was pointless so I hope they fixed that character. I love Ramin and it was a good show. Reply

I just saw a video of Christy singing Journey to the Past, and ngl I cried a little. I can't wait for this!! Not that I can afford to watch it lol, let alone go to NY >. Reply

I thought the changes they made were good ones. Making it more historical was a better direction



I really want to see this on BW but the prices are a bit ridiculous rn Reply

I love this movie so much. I'm curious about how the story / music has changed with the changing of the villain. I know it's not for me in the cards to see this on Broadway but I would love to be able to see Ramin because I love him. Reply

RAMIN <3!!!! Reply

'They cut Rasputin' so....no best song from the movie.



Eh. Reply

