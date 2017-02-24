Preview of new songs in the upcoming Anastasia musical
Watch the cast of Broadway’s Anastasia perform new songs from the musical https://t.co/iFSkU8AHN1— Vulture (@vulture) February 23, 2017
- Broadway adaptation of Anastasia opens on April 24 (previews start March 23)
- The cast previewed some of the new songs that were added to the existing score from the movie
- Some other changes: they cut Rasputin and Bartok the bat, there's more emphasis on the actual historical events of the Russian Revolution, and Ramin Karimloo plays a new villain character named Gleb
"In My Dreams" - Anya
"My Petersburg" - Dmitry and Anya
"Still" - Gleb
"We'll Go There" - Dmitry, Vlad, Anya
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Mas no escuro da noite...:(
I really want to see this on BW but the prices are a bit ridiculous rn
Eh.