Preview of new songs in the upcoming Anastasia musical




- Broadway adaptation of Anastasia opens on April 24 (previews start March 23)

- The cast previewed some of the new songs that were added to the existing score from the movie

- Some other changes: they cut Rasputin and Bartok the bat, there's more emphasis on the actual historical events of the Russian Revolution, and Ramin Karimloo plays a new villain character named Gleb


"In My Dreams" - Anya



"My Petersburg" - Dmitry and Anya



"Still" - Gleb



"We'll Go There" - Dmitry, Vlad, Anya



Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
