Meghan Trainor - I'm A Lady (From the motion picture SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE)
Meghan Trainor's latest single "I'm A Lady" was released on iTunes today.
The song is from the upcoming film SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE.
Meghan will also be voicing the character Smurf Melody in the film.
This is Meghan's first voiceover role, and her second song to be featured as a lead single on a film's soundtrack.
Are you a lady?
