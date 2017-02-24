MEGHAN

Meghan Trainor - I'm A Lady (From the motion picture SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE)

Meghan Trainor's latest single "I'm A Lady" was released on iTunes today.

The song is from the upcoming film SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE.



Meghan will also be voicing the character Smurf Melody in the film.

This is Meghan's first voiceover role, and her second song to be featured as a lead single on a film's soundtrack.



