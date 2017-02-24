Lana Del Rey joins witches worldwide to cast a spell on T**mp!!!
At the stroke of midnight— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 24, 2017
Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23
❤️
Ingredients can b found online
🍰 pic.twitter.com/PsjNpIODZE
Witches around the world have been planning to cast a spell on the 45th POTUS starting today at midnight and continuing once per month until he gets impeached.
Alternative singer Lana Del Rey (stream Love on Spotify!) Revealed that she'd be joining the movement with the tweet above.
Trump (hopefully):
The stalker that broke into her house
IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE REBUKE THE POISONOUS CLOT OF DECAYING MATTER THE IS 45 INTO NON EXISTENCE.
We need a big couldron to desintegrate his ass.
(it also doesnt help that i recently watched both conjuring movies)
actually curse everyone who are horrible politicians in the US, including the people pulling the strings behind them. >_>
I am also loving that in reaction to this some Christians are planning to pray the spell doesn't work.
the power of three will set us free