-Diego was on his way to film his appearance on Conan's Made in Mexico special at Televisa Studios.-Was asked about his ex Camila Sodi and her new boyfriend Chicharito.-Was also asked about the Scarface remake where he is rumored to play Tony Montana.-He avoided answering both questions by getting escorted out of Televisa.-He did say he enjoys going to Conan's show every time he is promoting something.Source 1