Little People Big World's Jeremy & Audrey Roloff are having a baby
oh god, they're procreating
Jeremy: "So when we first found out, we were just super shocked, like, whoa, this is happening, like, now. And then you know the excitement came right after, but it was definitely a day of like, whoa, what's going on, so..."
source
in case you haven't been keeping up with my terribly interesting roloff/lpbw posts (& why wouldn't you), these two twerps started a marriage blog (give it a try if you want advice like reciting your wedding vows during sex) when they hadn't even been married 2 years. now that audrey's been pregnant for like 2 seconds, they'll probably feel more than qualified to launch a parenting blog to go w/ that.
Edited at 2017-02-24 04:23 am (UTC)
also i bet he yells THANK YOU JESUS when he cums
He said that his mom dating after being married for 30+ years is inappropriate and not an environment conducive to raising children around and that she needs to be courting like the duggars do with the sole purpose of getting married and not dating around