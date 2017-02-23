mammary_glands bullies me!!!

Little People Big World's Jeremy & Audrey Roloff are having a baby

oh god, they're procreating



Jeremy: "So when we first found out, we were just super shocked, like, whoa, this is happening, like, now. And then you know the excitement came right after, but it was definitely a day of like, whoa, what's going on, so..."

source

in case you haven't been keeping up with my terribly interesting roloff/lpbw posts (& why wouldn't you), these two twerps started a marriage blog (give it a try if you want advice like reciting your wedding vows during sex) when they hadn't even been married 2 years. now that audrey's been pregnant for like 2 seconds, they'll probably feel more than qualified to launch a parenting blog to go w/ that.
Tagged: , , , , , ,