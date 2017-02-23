Cheryl and Jughead should move in together Reply

I would watch that.

Luke Perry looks like the Crypt Keeper on this show.

Like I said in the viewing post this show really could use less Archie and more everything else. The issue with him is he feels so disconnected from the murder/mystery portion of the plot compared to everyone else you’d think he wasn’t the main character. Betty and Jughead are investigating it, Veronica’s getting pulled into it by becoming Cheryl’s friend/frenemy, even Kevin is more involved with it since his house was broken into. Jughead & Betty being detectives and the Cheryl/Veronica thing were way more interesting than Archie’s angst about music/football.



The one positive thing that came out of Archie’s story this episode was a bit more Reggie, but it still wasn’t enough! They need to up his screentime big time. I will say though, I am glad that what little screentime he had showed that he isn’t as much of a dick as he comes off as, being concerned about Archie’s hand and all.



I missed Kevin this episode and I was sad that we’ll have to wait for a continuation of the Kevin/Joaquin Romeo and Juliet-esque romance. Kevin obviously living for ~the drama~ during the funeral made me lol tho.



Also I know that Betty/Veronica is The Ship but this ep made me ship Cheryl/Veronica ngl.

I wish we gotten some Joaquin tonight

Now I'm wondering when ARE we going to see him.



If he doesn't appear next episode I'm suing Berlanti & the CW.

Mte!!! I better see Joaquin in the next week episode or I'll be with you to sue Berlanti and CW.

tea

The issue with him is he feels so disconnected from the murder/mystery portion of the plot compared to everyone else you’d think he wasn’t the main character.



THIS, it was absolutely unnerving tonight...like get a fucking grip Archie. He's aloof to the point of being annoyingly self-centered at this point.



The world could be burning and he would still be there like..."but is my music good?"



eat; the dye job looked better tonight tho



Edited at 2017-02-24 03:21 am (UTC) Reply

I like Archie but I agree, he's too disconnected from the main storyline for my liking. I'm hoping that he's going to get more involved and/or he'll be revealed as part of the coverup or something idk

not a lie was told

I'm still catching up (just on ep 4), and I can't with Cheryl's lip 😭

I'm still trying to figure out if her lips are real or she got injections ?

tbh my question @ me: how the fuck do you have a giant thing for Cole Sprouse of all people in the year of our lord two thousand and seventeen

Everyone should watch the Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! movie directed by Russ Meyer!!!

I can't fucking stand Archie lmao idt i can continue on

Somewhere in a backroom, Melody mournfully taps her drum, wondering why she didn't think of trying to position herself as a love interest for Archie to get some screentime first.



As far as Archie's character goes, focusing more on his personal ambitions is an improvement on what came before, but the show is still in a situation where he's in a fairly standard teen drama plotline while his peers are doing crazy stuff like conducting a murder investigation. The show needs to take his plot full weird like the rest of the series.



Grandma Blossom appearing out of nowhere was a great jumpscare. Everything to do with the Blossoms is ridiculous Gothic fun. Reply

Lmao at melody. I'm happy for Val though

is this title a brittany murphy song?

Faster Kill, Pussycat, aka best pop song ever aka nobody can do better than that song

is that dylan and/or cole sprouse ???

Cole

does anyone have a nicer quality link than whats on watch-series?

Archie's storyline remains fcking boring but anything is better than the inevitable and regrettable love triangle they'll eventually pull out. Betty and Veronic are so much more compelling in their storylines.



I definitely think it was a good time to showcase the cruelty of the Blossoms; it really worked to make Cheryl'a struggle so much more understandable while remaining the QUEEN she is. Veronica played the observer, but she was effective.



Betty just gets so much more interesting. The mystery is forcing her away from a former way of life as the obedient daughter in ways that feel permanent. I'm so curious to see where she ends up at the end of this season. And while I ship Beronica something fierce, Betty and Jughead make a sweet pair. I'm not opposed to them being a couple.



I had predicted that Jason was really in love with Polly but I didn't suspect in the slightest that the thing keeping them apart was bitterness over maple sugar lmaoooo



But the greatest mystery of all was introduced tonight; how does a homeless boy acquire a suit and manage to look so modestly dapper? Reply

The seriousness surrounding this maple syrup business is hilarious.



I'm meh about Jughead and Betty but I thought that scene when she admires his suit and he smiles was cute.



Same@ Jugheads suit.

When I used to read the comics (which was like, the late 90s), I used to sort of ship Betty with Reggie, but I'm liking her paired up with Jughead. It reminds me a little bit of Joey/Pacey.

i imagine his dad probably does give him money. it seemed like they had a cordial enough relationship that he'd support him on some level

Its strange that Betty knows so little about what happened with her sister when they lived in the same house. I know living in the same house doesn't mean you can't be strangers but its weird that she doesn't know anything. Unless theres a significant age gap that I missed?



Is Veronicas mom the only employee at that restaurant?



I like that slow version of Shout. Cheryls scene at Jasons funeral was good but so dramatic. I lol'ed for a sec.



Does Jughead carry that suit in that backpack with the rest of his worldly possessions?



Also are all the adult females in this town crazy/shady in some way?



I really liked that dress Veronica wore to the funeral and I'm mad I can't find out where it came from.



I had to leave my dog at the veterinary hospital last night bc he suddenly became very ill. This is his second night at the hospital and I'm weirdly sad about it but this post (and show) are wonders to distract me from how much I miss him rn so thanks OP!



Edited at 2017-02-24 04:02 am (UTC)

same @ veronica's dress. hopefully there's a ~fashion of riverdale~ tumblr or something that'll track it down lmao

hope your dog gets better soon <333



hope your dog gets better soon <333 Reply

Hope your pup is okay and home soon

I need the slow version of shout asap

Didn't watch yet, but I hope Kevin/Joaquin got some screentime.

Nope! No joaqun tonight because the CW hates all

So I'm loving everything having to do with the Blossoms, and Betty and Jughead's investigation into them. The show could drop Archie to recurring and I doubt I'd even notice.



I hadn't really paid too much attention to Betty's dad before tonight, but it finally hit me where I knew that actor from. He was in a bunch of tv movies from the mid-90s, including the all-time classic 'Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?', and one where he helped his parents kill Winnie Cooper. Good times. Reply

as usual veronica and jughead were the best part of the ep. if only jughead's dad had showed up too then that would have been perfect.

lemme know if u want anything changed!

Watched HTGAWM instead so I'm curious if tonight's episode is worth a watch or if it's more of a look at gifs on tumblr instead episode.

is this show only good if you were into the comics?

It's nothing like the classic comics. If you like twin Peaks or mysteries along that line, you'd like this.

Link

The opposite.

Link