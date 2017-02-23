February 23rd, 2017, 10:03 pm pikapika217 Riverdale 1x06 'Faster Pussycats! Kill! Kill!' promo sourceChoose your own question this week ONTD! Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
Luke Perry looks like the Crypt Keeper on this show.
The one positive thing that came out of Archie’s story this episode was a bit more Reggie, but it still wasn’t enough! They need to up his screentime big time. I will say though, I am glad that what little screentime he had showed that he isn’t as much of a dick as he comes off as, being concerned about Archie’s hand and all.
I missed Kevin this episode and I was sad that we’ll have to wait for a continuation of the Kevin/Joaquin Romeo and Juliet-esque romance. Kevin obviously living for ~the drama~ during the funeral made me lol tho.
Also I know that Betty/Veronica is The Ship but this ep made me ship Cheryl/Veronica ngl.
If he doesn't appear next episode I'm suing Berlanti & the CW.
THIS, it was absolutely unnerving tonight...like get a fucking grip Archie. He's aloof to the point of being annoyingly self-centered at this point.
The world could be burning and he would still be there like..."but is my music good?"
eat; the dye job looked better tonight tho
Edited at 2017-02-24 03:21 am (UTC)
As far as Archie's character goes, focusing more on his personal ambitions is an improvement on what came before, but the show is still in a situation where he's in a fairly standard teen drama plotline while his peers are doing crazy stuff like conducting a murder investigation. The show needs to take his plot full weird like the rest of the series.
Grandma Blossom appearing out of nowhere was a great jumpscare. Everything to do with the Blossoms is ridiculous Gothic fun.
I definitely think it was a good time to showcase the cruelty of the Blossoms; it really worked to make Cheryl'a struggle so much more understandable while remaining the QUEEN she is. Veronica played the observer, but she was effective.
Betty just gets so much more interesting. The mystery is forcing her away from a former way of life as the obedient daughter in ways that feel permanent. I'm so curious to see where she ends up at the end of this season. And while I ship Beronica something fierce, Betty and Jughead make a sweet pair. I'm not opposed to them being a couple.
I had predicted that Jason was really in love with Polly but I didn't suspect in the slightest that the thing keeping them apart was bitterness over maple sugar lmaoooo
But the greatest mystery of all was introduced tonight; how does a homeless boy acquire a suit and manage to look so modestly dapper?
I'm meh about Jughead and Betty but I thought that scene when she admires his suit and he smiles was cute.
Same@ Jugheads suit.
Is Veronicas mom the only employee at that restaurant?
I like that slow version of Shout. Cheryls scene at Jasons funeral was good but so dramatic. I lol'ed for a sec.
Does Jughead carry that suit in that backpack with the rest of his worldly possessions?
Also are all the adult females in this town crazy/shady in some way?
I really liked that dress Veronica wore to the funeral and I'm mad I can't find out where it came from.
I had to leave my dog at the veterinary hospital last night bc he suddenly became very ill. This is his second night at the hospital and I'm weirdly sad about it but this post (and show) are wonders to distract me from how much I miss him rn so thanks OP!
Edited at 2017-02-24 04:02 am (UTC)
hope your dog gets better soon <333
I hadn't really paid too much attention to Betty's dad before tonight, but it finally hit me where I knew that actor from. He was in a bunch of tv movies from the mid-90s, including the all-time classic 'Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?', and one where he helped his parents kill Winnie Cooper. Good times.
