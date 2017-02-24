dog

reporter tells camila cabello to drop "difficult" last name

- e! news host erin lim is under fire after suggesting karla ditch her last name. "it’s difficult to pronounce and unnecessary"
- karla will more than likely won’t part ways with her spanish surname, considering she plans to embrace her latinidad throughout the next phase of her career
- the cuban singer is already sitting on new music with pitbull and j balvin to be featured on the upcoming eighth fast and the furious movie titled the fate of the furious

can you pronounce cabello?

