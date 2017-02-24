reporter tells camila cabello to drop "difficult" last name
- e! news host erin lim is under fire after suggesting karla ditch her last name. "it’s difficult to pronounce and unnecessary"
- karla will more than likely won’t part ways with her spanish surname, considering she plans to embrace her latinidad throughout the next phase of her career
- the cuban singer is already sitting on new music with pitbull and j balvin to be featured on the upcoming eighth fast and the furious movie titled the fate of the furious
can you pronounce cabello?
how is that even difficult to pronounce?
KKKA-BEY-YO.
English-only speakers are the most dramatic.
I suspect that the anti-immigration movement in the US right now is about laziness more than anything else. (Well, and racism and xenophobia, of course.....)
This is not a hard name to say at all.
if she pronounces her name once on tv or people hear its pronunciation on the radio, it'll be fine. that reporter is being extra and underestimating the general public.