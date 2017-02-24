reporter tells camila cabello to drop "difficult" last name

how is that even difficult to pronounce? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm guessing anglo-only speakers don't know that double l is supposed to be pronounced like a y, but it's not that hard to say or correct. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hm... wonder how this post will go Reply

Thread

Link

Let me fav this post Reply

Thread

Link

is it that hard to pronounce 4 yt ppl?



KKKA-BEY-YO. Reply

Thread

Link

Ca-BELL-oh, though, because "learn English!" or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I literally saw people screaming like Lupita was the most exotic name during Lupita Nyong'o's award season.



English-only speakers are the most dramatic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is truth.



I suspect that the anti-immigration movement in the US right now is about laziness more than anything else. (Well, and racism and xenophobia, of course.....) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"WHY DO I GOTTA PRESS 1 FOR ENGLISH!!!! THIS IS AMERICA!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The worst one was when Ryan Seacrest didn't even learn to say Quvenzhane when she was nominated Oscars and called her "Q." It's obviously not a common name, but it takes about 30 seconds to commit to memory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know it's trendy to blame white people for everything instead of commenting critically but if you don't speak Spanish you wouldn't know ll is y. Therefore it would get read as "cah-bell-oh" by most people.



Edited at 2017-02-24 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it rhymes with mayo. It should be easy enough for us to understand Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too bad erin lim is not white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get people who can't pronounce my last name and it's super annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Well people can manage with the weird ass European ones and others like Enrique's, she'll be fine. Reply

Thread

Link

how is that even hard to pronounce?! americans you will always surprise me with some weird shit Reply

Thread

Link

Difícil para los gringos? Reply

Thread

Link

no para azns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give them a break, they can't even watch movies with subtitles, poor things. READING IS HARD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't get them started on subtitles. They went off in one of my posts and it was tiring. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hating subtitles crosses all borders. I also personally find certain foreign accents to be annoying so you might as well throw that in there too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sólo los blancos, estoy seguro que POC pueden pronunciarlo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but Cabello isn't that hard to pronounce? Reply

Thread

Link

how the fuck is that hard to pronounce Reply

Thread

Link

This is not a hard name to say at all. Reply

Thread

Link

camila gets too many posts on this site



if she pronounces her name once on tv or people hear its pronunciation on the radio, it'll be fine. that reporter is being extra and underestimating the general public. Reply

Thread

Link

wtf?! cabello isnt hard to say at all! if the public can learn to say kardashian or schwarzenegger, cabello is a walk in the park. also i read that erin lim is half mexican and filipino. honestly, she thinks cabello is difficult to say?! Reply

Thread

Link

Reminds me of that interviewer who was too lazy to learn how to pronounce Quvenzhané. Like you can pronounce Saoirse, but a little black girl name is too hard? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. If you can pronounce schwarzenegger you have to be able to pronounce cabello Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh, it's not like they do a good job with Schwarzenegger... Or with something like Schweinsteiger, lol. But yeah, I agree with your comment. Cabello is super easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mine is easy or so i thought because i have people overpronounce the -ar ending and accent it all wrong, like what are you doing? why? and this didn't happen until i was an adult. Reply

Thread

Link

this post is making me realize that i've never heard anyone say her name out loud lol Reply

Thread

Link

I would not know of her existence if it wasn't for ONTD. I think hearing someone actually saying her name IRL would freak me out, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link